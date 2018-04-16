Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market – Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by type of transport (cold-chain transport and non-cold-chain transport), by product type (generic drugs and branded drugs) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market. According to report the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

In an organization logistics deals with the procurement, planning, and implementation of process activities in the forward and reverse transportation of goods from one place to other. Temperature control, regulatory compliance, security, safety and chain of custody are the key obstacles for the bio-pharmaceutical manufacturers at every turn from the manufacturing stage to distribution. As a remedy, the strategic supply chain management will help the manufacturers to overcome these obstacles. Logistics is the key integral part of supply chain management, which deals with procurement, planning and implementation of all the logistics activities in an organization. The pharmaceutical industry utilizes logistic services for the complete administration of the distribution of medicinal products and devices to different end users where they are required. These logistics services help the pharmaceutical companies have a continuous supply of drugs, devices and equipment from suppliers and distributors of various locations.

The report on global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market covers segments such as, type of transport, product type and mode of transportation. On the basis of type of transport the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is categorized into cold-chain transport and non-cold-chain transport. On the basis of product type the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is categorized into generic drugs and branded drugs. On the basis of mode of transportation the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is categorized into air shipping, sea shipping, road shipping and rail shipping.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market such as, FedEx Corporation, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Panalpina World Transport Ltd, United Parcel Service, Inc., Ceva Logistics LLC, Amerisource Bergen Corporation, Panalpina Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, DB Schenker and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. and XPO Logistics, Inc.

Nowadays, most of the pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their logistics services to third party providers known as LSPs (Logistics Service Providers) to focus on their core business activities such as marketing, sales and research & development activities. The outsourcing of logistics services is becoming core of business strategies in most of the organizations, as a cost cutting program. The global prescription drug sales has more than doubled in the past ten years and is expected to surpass one trillion in terms of sales value by the end of 2020.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of bio-pharmaceutical logistics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

