Cyber Security Imperative for Healthcare Industry

In healthcare sector where the expenses of a treatment or the cost of a more advanced surgical instrument or machine are skyrocketing, the only thing cheap is – storing the medical histories of patients’ on electronic health records (EHRs) in the Cloud. When doctors are able to use Internet of Things for research and peer-reviewed studies, they can perform better. Diseases can be cured and prevented with facts and remedies from around the world. Telemedicine technologies can be used to provide critical medical care to people in rural and remote areas.

Such digital advancements are taking the healthcare industry into the future. However, these opportunities come with a significant security risk. In order to improve the cardiac monitoring of a patient, a lot of new medical devices can be installed, but they bring along the risk of new entry points for cyber criminals. According to the 2017 KPMG/Forbes Insights Cyber-Security Survey, 55% organizations have seen an employee falling prey to phishing scam and 34% have seen theft from secured database by internal bad actor.

Cyber and privacy breaches bring along the risk of loss of digital assets and also cause irreparable damage to the reputation of the organization. Patient data will always remain a critical asset in the healthcare industry. However, cyber criminals are in the want of stealing this protected health information (PHI). The value of medical data is ten times more than that of financial data in the black market of dark web. In the last two years, 47% of healthcare organizations have had a security breach related to HIPAA.

Sensor-based wireless devices have proven to be a boon as well as a bane for the healthcare industry. Wireless devices allow efficient communication and seamless patient management. But they also act as an entryway into the network of the hospital. For cyber criminals this is an easy way to access sensitive information from the hospital’s networks.

Continuous technology assessments are critical to cyber security. It is imperative that healthcare organizations address all the vulnerabilities before integrating new technologies. Awareness about the potential attacks is of utmost importance.

Most common methods of attack are malware (72%), ransomware (32%) and internal theft (47%). Sharing data with third parties is on the top of perceived vulnerabilities list with 63% organizations complaining about it. Other vulnerabilities on the list include internet devices not controlled by IT (59%), external attackers (50%), and employee breaches (27%). Hence, a balanced cyber security program is required.

Healthcare organizations must implement advanced cyber security solutions, and should train and aware their staff regularly about the potential risks. Organizations ignoring this risk are vulnerable to incalculable damage to their reputation as well as their finances.