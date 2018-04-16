Digital Health Market Worth 378 Billion by 2024

MarketStudyReport.com Adds a New “Digital Health market research report for the period of 2017 – 2024 to its research database covering information and data by Telehealth, by mHealth, by Health Analytics, by Digital Health Systems, industry analysis report, regional outlook, growth potential, price trends, competitive market share & forecast spreading across 240 Pages with table and figures in it.

Digital Health Market will exceed USD 378 billion by 2024. Growing investment by venture capitalists and favorable government initiatives will drive digital health market over the forecast years. Escalating demand for digitization in healthcare sector along with advents in technology including Healthcare Bots, mHealth are factors fueling industry growth.

Request a sample copy of this research: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/467853/?utm_source=prgateway-CC

Healthcare Bots include chatbots that allows patient access for health concerns and provides support from doctors and nurses. Such advanced innovative technology further propels industry growth.

Revolution in field of rehabilitation by digital health technology through integration of technology with robotics is anticipated to render immense scope for business growth. For instance, in January 2017, VisioMed Group announced partnership with Robotopi that aimed at enhancing the life assistant Pepper by BewellConnect medical devices and health services will stimulate market growth.

Security concerns pertaining patient data will hinder digital health market growth. Apart from this, high cost maintenance and installation of hardware, IT upgrades, and systems for comprehensive enterprise adoption will hamper industry expansion.

Digital health system business segment accounted for largest market share on an account of high demand for digital health systems coupled with rise in adoption of digital health systems. Growing use of healthcare informatics technologies such as Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Radiology Information System (RIS) will further boost industry growth.

In North American region, U.S. digital health market held largest share in 2016 and is most likely to hold the commanding position in foreseeable future. The growth is attributable to highly developed healthcare IT infrastructure, coupled with government initiatives for implementing digital health technologies in healthcare setup.

UK digital health market should witness lucrative growth in coming years owing to growing initiatives for remote monitoring, patient engagement, telemedicine, health analytics and Big Data. Central government programs for telecare and early adoption of telecare service are paving paths for business growth.

Get a discount on this premium research report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/467853/?utm_source=prgateway-CC

Japan digital health market will grow significantly due to increasing use of devices equipped with telehealth technology and mobile health. Growing demand for digital health and escalating initiatives to integrate digital technologies in healthcare setup will further boost market growth.

Some of the prominent business players are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, AT & T, Athenahealth, Biotelemetry, Cerner, Cisco Systems, eClinicalWorks, iHealth Lab, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeWatch, McKesson, and Qualcomm.

Industry players are capitalizing on innovative research for development of advanced digital health systems. Growing investment in technology enhancement is projected to propel industry growth. Business players are focusing on partnerships and acquisitions for enhancing their position in industry.

Related Report:

On a related matter, another research has been added to the database of Market Study Report providing the information on “Healthcare 3D Printing Market”. According to the report, Healthcare 3D Printing Market size is set to exceed USD 2.2 billion by 2024 driven by Increasing number of surgeries and rising demand for personalized medical care.

UK healthcare 3D printing market will grow at over 20% CAGR by 2024 owing to the increasing awareness through conference and discussion on effective solutions for the medical field. Growing R&D focus on advances in 3D printing devices should further stimulate business growth.

Some of the companies operating in healthcare 3D printing market include Organovo Holding, Stratasys, 3D Systems, Reninshaw, Aspect Biosystems, Bio3D Technologies, Cyfuse Biomedical, 3Dynamics Systems, Envision TEC and Materialise. The industry players are engaged in strategic mergers and acquisitions, collaborations coupled with new product launch and innovation to gain competitive market share.

Read Full Report Description: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/healthcare-3d-printing-market/?utm_source=prgateway-cc