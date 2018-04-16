Global Chatbots Market to reach a market size of $1.0 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Chatbots Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Chatbots Market is expected to attain a market size of $1.0 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 35% during the forecast period.

The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Chatbots Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 40.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market dominated the Global Chatbots Professional Services Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 36.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 36.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 40.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The Websites market dominated the Global Chatbots Market by Usage in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Contact Centers market would attain a market value of $234.08 millon during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Social Media market is expected to witness a CAGR of 35.8% during (2017 – 2023).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Chatbots have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Nuance Communications, Inc., Egain Corporation, Next IT Corporation, Google Inc. (Speaktoit, Inc.), 24/7 Customer, Inc., CX Company, and Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd.

Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-chatbots-market/

Global Chatbots Segmentation

By Types

Solution

Services

Professional

Managed

By Usages

Websites

Contact Centers

Social Media

Mobile Platform

By Organization Sizes

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Types

Cloud

On-Premise

By Verticals

BSFI

Communication

Utilities

Healthcare

Travel & Hospitality

Government

Retail

Education

Others

By Geography

North America Chatbots Market

US Chatbots Market

Canada Chatbots Market

Mexico Chatbots Market

Rest of North America Chatbots Market

Europe Chatbots Market

Germany Chatbots Market

UK Chatbots Market

France Chatbots Market

Russia Chatbots Market

Spain Chatbots Market

Italy Chatbots Market

Rest of Europe Chatbots Market

Asia Pacific Chatbots Market

China Chatbots Market

Japan Chatbots Market

India Chatbots Market

South Korea Chatbots Market

Singapore Chatbots Market

Malaysia Chatbots Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Chatbots Market

LAMEA Chatbots Market

Brazil Chatbots Market

Argentina Chatbots Market

UAE Chatbots Market

Saudi Arabia Chatbots Market

South Africa Chatbots Market

Nigeria Chatbots Market

Rest of LAMEA Chatbots Market

Companies Profiled

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Egain Corporation

Next IT Corporation

Google Inc. (Speaktoit, Inc.)

24/7 Customer, Inc.

CX Company

Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd.

