Global Fruit Powders Market: industry insights & opportunity evolution-2022

Market Definition:

Fruit powder is extracted from raw fruits. Fruits are either spray dried or freeze dried to obtain free flowing powder. The water content in the fruits are removed and the fruit is converted into powder form which gives a longer shelf life to the product. The nutritional value of the fruits such as antioxidant, minerals and vitamins are present in its powder form, which is gaining fruit powder popularity among various industries. The use of fruit powders is applicable in various industries including bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, food supplements, and others.

Market Scenario:

Fruit powder is a natural source of high nutritional product, a convenient and economical substitute to fresh fruits, which is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, side effects caused by artificial flavors has opened doors for fruit powders, being a natural source of adding flavor to food and beverages. Increasing health issues among the population and their inclination towards functional foods is further boosting the growth of the fruit powders market.

Growing awareness among the population for the health benefits associated with fruit powders is propelling the growth of the market. Growing application of fruit powders in cosmetic industry is bringing surge to the fruit powder market growth. However, consumers allergic to certain fruits may hamper the growth of this market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 7.2% of fruit powders market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Receive a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5111

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global fruit powders market are Nutradry (Australia), DMH Ingredients (U.S.), Kanegrade (U.K), Paradise Fruits (Germany), Aarkay Food Products (India), FutureCeuticals (U.S.), NutriBotanica (Brazil)

Key Findings:

Demand for organic sourced fruit powders is increasing among various industries

Fusion fruit powders is gaining popularity among various industries

Intended Audience:

Bakery industry

Supplement industry

Beverage industry

Dairy industry

Food processing industry

Fruit powders manufacturers

Traders, importers and exporters

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fruit-powders-market-5111

Regional Analysis:

The global Fruit powders market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is leading the fruit powders market followed by Asia Pacific. High inclination towards consumption of food supplements among the U.S. population is driving the growth of fruit powders in North America. Europe, the U.K, Germany and France are the major contributors of fruit powders market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. India, China and Australia are the major contributors in this region due to growing health awareness and increasing consumption of healthy foods. Brazil is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate in consumption of fruit powders over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Fruit Powders Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region.



About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com