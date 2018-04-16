Global HV Bushing Market Top Key Player – Crompton Greaves (India), Hubbell Incorporated (U.S), Webster-Wilkinson Ltd. (U.K),

Global HV Bushing market is predicted to grow at approximately 6.5% by 2023

Pune, India, April 16, 2018 /MRFR Press Release The HV bushing market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 6.5% during the period 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players of global HV Bushing market are General Electric (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Crompton Greaves (India), Hubbell Incorporated (U.S), Webster-Wilkinson Ltd. (U.K), Warco, Inc. (U.S), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Meister International, LLC (U.S), The H-J Family of Companies (U.S) and ELANTAS GmbH (Germany).

Market Highlights

The need for uninterrupted electric supply is growing because of the worldwide rise in population and rapid industrialization. The increasing need for reliable electric supply and subsequent investment in transmission & distribution network, grid expansion, and developing safe electrical infrastructure, are expected to drive the growth of the global HV bushing market.

The HV bushing market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization, urbanization, and fast economic growth with growing electrical infrastructure in the countries such as India and China, will drive the market for HV bushings.

Drivers

Market Research Analysis

HV Bushing are classified based on their installation types, as indoor and outdoor bushing. The outdoor bushings holds major share in the current market and is expected to continue its dominance in global HV bushing market, owing to qualities such as, longer creep-age and arching distance, high resistance to erosion and tracking, and wide acceptance in major industries and other prominent utilities on large scale.

This research report provides insights, on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, and market share analysis for the leading players along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios & strategies in the global HV bushing market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political, & economic environments. The project report, further, provides views on both the historical market values and pricing & cost analysis.

