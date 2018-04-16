Global Network as a Service Market to reach a market size of $13.5 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Network as a Service Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the Global Network as a Service Market is expected to attain a market size of $13.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 46.6% during the forecast period.

The Network Function Virtualization market dominated the Global Network as a Service Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 45.1 % during the forecast period. The Bandwidth on Demand market is expected to witness a CAGR of 49.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Integrated Network Security as a Service market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 49.6% during (2016 – 2022).

The BFSI market dominated the Global Network as a Service Market by Vertical in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 44.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare and Life Sciences market is expected to witness a CAGR of 49% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 47.5% during (2016 – 2022).

The LAN Based market dominated the Global Network as a Service Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; and is expected to witness a CAGR of 43.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Network as a Service Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 44.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 45.4% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 49.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Network as a Service have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles ofJuniper Networks, Inc., AT&T Inc., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Brocade Communication and VMware, Inc.

Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-network-as-a-service-market/

Research Scope

Global Network as a Service Market By Component

Infrastructure

Technology Services

Global Network as a Service Market By Application

Network Function Virtualization

V-CPE

Bandwidth on Demand

Integrated Network as a Service

Global Network as Service Market By Type

LAN Based

WAN Based

Global Network as a Service Market By Vertical

BSFI

Telecom & IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

Global Network as a Service Market By Geography

North America Network as a Service Market

U.S Network as a Service Market

Canada Network as a Service Market

Mexico Network as a Service Market

Rest of North America Network as a Service Market

Europe Network as a Service Market

Germany Network as a Service Market

U.K. Network as a Service Market

France Network as a Service Market

Russia Network as a Service Market

Spain Network as a Service Market

Italy Network as a Service Market

Rest of Europe Network as a Service Market

Asia-Pacific Network as a Service Market

China Network as a Service Market

Japan Network as a Service Market

India Network as a Service Market

South Korea Network as a Service Market

Singapore Network as a Service Market

Malaysia Network as a Service Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Network as a Service Market

LAMEA Network as a Service Market

Brazil Network as a Service Market

Argentina Network as a Service Market

UAE Network as a Service Market

Saudi Arabia Network as a Service Market

South Africa Network as a Service Market

Nigeria Network as a Service Market

Rest of LAMEA Network as a Service Market

Companies Profiled

Juniper Networks, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Brocade Communication

VMware, Inc.

