Innovative Technological Avenues to Spur the Social Media Market Globally: Ken Research

‘Media’ basically refers to the technology through which any kind of information is delivered to a set of targeted audience. The media industry generally involves businesses which produce and distribute television and radio programs, motion pictures, and commercials along with video and audio recordings, games and publishing. Media has for long played a significant role in making the world a global village and curbing the communication gaps to the extent possible.

Nowadays, “Social media” is the term that is very commonly used and it has taken over other forms of media that used to exist earlier. These social media portals have made it possible for the customers to interact, form and share various types of content and information with each other so that everyone is up to date with the latest happenings. Not only this, with technological advancements, social media has enabled its users to even share pictures, video and audio files; for example- Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp Messenger, Hike etc.

The industry research report titled, “Social Media Global Market Report 2018 Covering: Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn” offers a complete analysis involving extensive industry insights from the experts to its users. It carries out an analysis based on a systematic and detailed segmentation of the Global Social Media Market. Each of the market segments along its sub-segments are well assessed in the report covering the overall revenue contribution to the Global Social Media Market, growth rates, and certain factors responsible for the same. The industry caters to the social media markets in all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn have sustained to be the major market players across the globe and the number of users for these social media sites has witnessed amplification year after year. The global social media market has been noticed as registering a value of around USD 33.8 billion in 2017 wherein North America has held the largest region reckoning for about 0.3% of the global market. Hence, the social media market in USA accounts for nearly USD 9.4 billion which alone covers a significant share of the global social media market.

A rise in the usage of social media has been observed globally since the onset of 2017 wherein Saudi Arabia has recorded for the highest year-on-year increase in the number of social media users i.e. around 32%, further offering about 17% increase in the global industry average. Other countries like India, Indonesia and Ghana are also in the league where social media networks are evolving with the improvements in the technology along with easy accessibility of social media to more of the population year after year.

With the advent of innovation in technology, the global newspaper industry has been observed as currently experiencing significant transformations since the newer technologies have come up with a horde of new platforms for disseminating news content in various thrilling and futuristic ways. Accordingly, the publishers of newspapers and news media have shifted their perspectives by launching many new digital offers and services in order to meet the demands of the consumers and ultimately satisfying them.

The social networks industry has well established over the years and more than half of the world’s population can now be seen online. Around the world, Africa has noticed the fastest growth rates supported with growing number of internet users across the continent year-on-year. The number of internet users available worldwide in 2018 as per latest records, is somewhere around 4.021 billion, registering nearly 7 percent increase year after year. Also, the number of social media users worldwide has recorded about 13 percent change recently and these changes are expected to ameliorate in the coming years ultimately leading to huge revenues and proliferation of the industry worldwide.

Moreover, some of the social media market players recently have been greatly investing in the online video markets like digital hangouts which consist of apps that allow the users to video chat with multiple people simultaneously, and indulge in numerous activities like watching movies or shopping together. A number of apps have commenced with the provision of such services and is attracting a large user base. For example, Google has launched Hangouts Meet which is a digital hangout platform for businesses. In the coming years, the social media market is all set to explore new opportunities and register high success rates via advancement and upgradation in the technology.

Key topics covered in the report:

Social Media Global Market Research Report

Global Media Market Upcoming Changes

Digital Media Global Market Demand Growth

Social Media Global Marketing Software Industry Analysis

Global Social Media Analytics Market Evolution

Latest Global Social Media Trends Report

Social Media Users Statistics Worldwide

Global Media and Entertainment Industry Outlook

Social Media Services Global Market Insights

Global Social Media Activities Future Expectations

Global Social Networking Market Opportunities

To know more about the research report:

https://www.kenresearch.com/media-and-entertainment/tv-radio-and-broadcasting/social-media-global-market-report/143740-94.html

Related Reports:

https://www.kenresearch.com/media-and-entertainment/tv-radio-and-broadcasting/television-broadcasting-global-market-report/143749-94.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/media-and-entertainment/tv-radio-and-broadcasting/radio-broadcasting-global-market-report/143731-94.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

0124-4230204