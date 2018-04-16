Left Ventricular Assist Device Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Left Ventricular Assist Device Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Left Ventricular Assist Device Market by type of indication (destination therapy, bridge to destination, bridge to recovery and bridge to transplantation) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Left Ventricular Assist Device Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Left Ventricular Assist Device Market. According to report the global left ventricular assist device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segment Covered

The report on global left ventricular assist device market covers segments such as, type of indication. On the basis of type of indication the global left ventricular assist device market is categorized into destination therapy, bridge to destination, bridge to recovery and bridge to transplantation.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global left ventricular assist device market such as, Abiomed, Heart Ware International Inc., Thoratec Corporation, Berlin Heart GmbH, Apaxis, Inc., Jarvik Heart Inc., CorWave, ReliantHeart, Evaheart, Inc. and Others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global left ventricular assist device market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of left ventricular assist device market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the left ventricular assist device market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the left ventricular assist device market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

