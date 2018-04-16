Ostomy Care Accessories Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Ostomy Care Accessories Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Ostomy Care Accessories Market by products (bags and accessories), by end user (ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings, hospitals and some others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Ostomy Care Accessories Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Ostomy Care Accessories Market.

An ostomy surgery is also referred to as bowel diversion surgery. Colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy are the three types of ostomy surgeries. An ostomy is a surgically created artificial opening on the wall of abdomen to discharge the wastes from either the bowel or the urinary tract in the body. Colonal cancer, Crohn’s disease, diverticulosis, rectum cancer, trauma, malformations by birth, injury to small and large intestines, and other complicated medical conditions lead to need for ostomy for medical treatment and further recovery. For many of these conditions, the ostomy surgery is a permanent solution and it depends on the causes for surgery, while it is a temporary solution for other medical conditions. Ostomy is useful in even ulcerative colitis condition to remove liquid stool from the small intestine by attaching a rectal pouch. Adhesives, belts, cleanser, convex insert, cream, colostomy bags, deodorant, disposable bags, ileostomy bags, irrigation sets, one-piece bags, paste, powder, skin protection, skin barriers , two piece bags and urostomy bags are the major ostomy care accessories. Cleaning, drainage, lubrication, prevent odour, and sealing are some of the applications of the ostomy care accessories. To safely attach the ostomy pouch as well as wafer to the body with the enhancement of adhesion of pouching system, ostomy accessories such as adhesives, belts, and tapes are useful. Skin protection as well as skin barrier accessories are utilized for sticking wafer to the body properly and protect the areas around stoma sites underneath the wafer.

The global ostomy care market sized over USD 2.20 billion in 2016. The global ostomy care market is projected to reach USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. The steady increase in ostomy surgeries among the older population is expected to drive the ostomy care accessories market. Occurrences of more gastrointestinal diseases globally are increasing the demand for better post-surgery healthcare facilities and it is expected to boost the growth of the global ostomy care accessories market. Owing to the increasing occurrence of bladder cancer, bowel cancer, as well as Chrohn’s disease among people, the instances of ostomy surgeries increased significantly and it is driving the ostomy care accessories market. Improving awareness among public about technological advancements and ostomy care accessories is expected to enhance the potential of the ostomy care accessories market during the forecast period.

Paste and powder type of accessories are expected to attain highest growth in the global ostomy care accessories market. Skin protection and skin barriers accessories are expected to gain more volume share during the forecast period. Among ostomy care bags, colostomy bags are expected to achieve the largest share in terms of volume due to the increase in colon cancer patients and presence of larger aged population. The reusable and drainable type of ostomy bags are expected to achieve higher demand due to the availability of significant cost benefits. Due to the greater flexibility for use, the two-piece bags are expected to achieve more demand. Homecare settings segment are expected drive the growth of ostomy care accessories market, by garnering more value, due to the booming online sales of accessories, with free or low cost delivery services during the forecast period. The unreliable medical reimbursement system and the high costs of products are expected to pose restraints for the global ostomy care accessories market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global ostomy care market by product, procedure, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as bags and accessories. On the basis of procedure the global ostomy care market is segmented as colostomy, Ileostomy, and urostomy. Furthermore, based on end user, the market is segmented as ambulatory surgical centres, homecare settings, hospitals and some others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. EMEA is the largest ostomy care accessories market. The increase in ailments such as bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and inflammatory bladder disease along with the well-established system for medical reimbursements drive the growth of the EMEA an ostomy care accessories market. Moreover, the presence of huge aging population drives the demand for ostomy care accessories. The increase in per capita income allows more people to afford ostomy care accessories in the North American region. Moreover, the aging population in the region require ostomy care accessories for safe bowel movements due to various health conditions. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market, as there is increase in demand for access to better ostomy healthcare facilities in South Asian and East Asian countries. There are opportunities for major market players to expand in the developing countries, as the awareness levels about ostomy care accessories are comparatively low and hence there are prospects for establishing new markets with proper awareness campaigns like in the established markets.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Alcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Corp, Convatec, Smith & Nephew, Hollister, Marlen Manufacturing, 3M, Nu-Hope Laboratories, and Other Companies.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of ostomy care accessories globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of ostomy care.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the ostomy care accessories market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the ostomy care accessories market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

