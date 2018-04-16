Personal Protective Equipment Industry and Market studies Research Report 2017

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Personal Protective Equipment Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Personal Protective Equipment Market by application(chemicals, construction, food industry, healthcare, manufacturing, mining, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, transportation), product type(eye, face & head protection, fall protection, gas detection, hearing protection, protective clothing) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Personal Protective Equipment Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Personal Protective Equipment Market. Global PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) market size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 7.5% and 8% over the period of 2017 – 2023

Market Insights

Huge investments in research & development and focus on innovation to manufacture smart wearable safety gears to improve the productivity as well as safety of workers by major companies such as Honeywell Safety Products, 3M Company and some others characterizes the global PPE market. Increasing awareness about safety at work place, stringent regulations regarding the use of safety gears at work place, increasing instances of compliance by companies in providing protective equipment to workers and advancement in technologies drives the growth of the global PPE market.

As injuries related to hand account for a major portion of overall industrial injuries, the demand for hand and arm protection equipment increased substantially and it drives the growth of the global PPE market. Increasing investments in construction and manufacturing industriesare expected to drive the demand for PPE, as many activities in these sectors are physical in nature and involve risk of injuries. Manufacturing industries accounts for largest share in terms of demand for PPE. While the increasing construction activities in Asia Pacific and middle east drives construction sector as the second largest second largest end user segment in terms of demand for PPE. Respiratory protection equipment garner significant demand from chemical, fire services, healthcare, law enforcement & military, mining and some other industries, as the personnel risk exposure to harmful chemicals , unhygienic air, smoke and other toxic gases. Demand for chemical resistant garments is growing significantly, especially from industries such as chemicals and petrochemicals, due to increasing investments in those sectors, prevalence of life threatening hazardous work environments and in order to meet the stringent regulations. The demand for foot and leg protection equipment is also growing significantly, as there is far more risk of injuries due to objects on the floor or falling from top at workplace. Use of metatarsal guards, safety shoes, toe guards and other safety guards could prevent many leg injuries. Protective clothing segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as it provides protection to workers working in hazardous conditions and due to the growth in investment in various manufacturing industries. Focus on infection control in healthcare sector is expected to enhance growth of demand for PPE. Increasing production of automobiles is expected to drive the demand for PPE in the automobile sector during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major job cuts in industries such as mining and oil & gas due to the slowdown in production and increasing automation in various industries are major restraints of the global PPE market. Increasing cost of raw materials, higher taxes and other non-tax barriers are anticipated to be the major challenges of the global PPE market during the forecast period 2017-2023. However, stringent regulations regarding health and safety and increasing compliance by employers in various industries are expected to provide more growth opportunities for major players in the PPE market. Emerging economies present growth opportunities, as increasing investments industrial and constructional sectors are expected to generate lot of jobs involving hazardous working conditions.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of PPE Market. Moreover, the global PPE Market is segmented by application and by product type. The global PPE market by application covers chemicals, construction, energy &power, firefighting, food industry, healthcare, manufacturing, mining, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals and transportation among others. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as eye, face & head protection, fall protection, gas detection, arm and hand protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, protective footwear and respiratory protection among others.

Geographies covered

The global PPE market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Among geographies, Europe and North America together account for major share in the global PPE Market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing PPE market during the forecast period 2017-2023. Stringent regulations in European Union for safety of workers in various sectors, increasing awareness about need for safety and increasing implementation in sectors such as construction,oil& gas, manufacturing, services and transportation are the major factors that drive the growth of the PPE market in Europe. Increasing instances of injuries at workplace, stringent regulations regarding the use of safety gears and compensation for employees in the case of injuries at workplace, and increasing compliance by companies in sectors such as construction, chemicals, oil & gas and manufacturing drives the demand for PPE in North America. The growing investments in manufacturing and construction sectors, increasing awareness about need for safety gears, and increasing instances of injuries to workers in various industrial sectors in countries such as China, India, & Vietnam drive the demand for PPE in Asia-Pacific region. Increasing number of construction and manufacturing and need for compliance for safety of foreign workers are expected to drive the growth of the PPE market in Middle East.

Companies Profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of Global PPE Market include Alpha Pro Tech Limited, Ansell Ltd, Avon Rubber Plc, Confra Holding AG, DuPont, Honeywell Safety products ,Jal Group, Lindstrom , MSA Safety Inc, 3M company,Rock Fall Limited, Oftenrich Holdings Co.Ltd and Uvex Safety Group.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of PPE globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the PPE market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the PPE market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

