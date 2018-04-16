Spirits Miniatures Market to be at Forefront by 2027

Global Spirits Miniatures Market – Overview

Over the past few years, it has been observed that the consumption of alcohol beverages is increasing rapidly. The main driver driving the growth of the alcohol consumption is the increasing disposable incomes of the consumers. Spirit is one of the prominent types of alcohol beverages. Spirits are of different types such as whiskey, rum, vodka, tequila, gin, etc. The global market for alcoholic beverages is characterized by bottle products that feature an exclusive range of designs meant for the consumers. The spirits miniatures are the small size bottles used for packaging of different types of spirits. Spirit miniatures are particularly useful in the sampling of an alcoholic beverage. Miniatures enjoy high preference in households, as they can be used to sample small quantities of various spirits. This can help the consumers decide which spirit to opt for, with a larger pack. Therefore, the outlook for the global spirits miniatures market is expected to remain mostly positive during the forecast period.

Global Spirits Miniatures Market – Dynamics

The market for spirit miniatures is increasing on the backdrop of the spirits market. The demand for spirit miniatures is rising due to several factors. The spirit miniature offers the comparative tasting of different types of spirits. The spirits miniatures are characterized by the type of spirits packaged and by the material used. The new spirit manufacturers require small packaging solutions for launching their new products. The global spirit miniatures market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the global spirit production growth. A key driver for the growth of the global spirit miniatures market is the fact that they prove to be an ideal choice for consumers looking to reduce their alcohol intake. These factors are expected to further drive the growth of global spirits miniatures market over the forecast period.

Global Spirits Miniatures Market – Segmentation

The global market is segmented on the basis of type of application, on the basis of material type, and on the basis of capacity.

On the basis of application, the global spirits miniatures market is segmented into –

Whiskey, Vodka, Liqueur, Rum, Brandy, Gin, Other spirits,

On the basis of material type, the global spirits miniatures market is segmented into –

Glass, Plastic, On the basis of capacity, the global spirits miniatures market is segmented into –

0-50 ml, 0-90 ml, 0-120 ml, 0-150ml,

Glass is a widely used material for the packaging of spirits. Strong demand in the retail market for spirits miniature bottles has encouraged many independent product designers to manufacture designer bottles for spirit packaging. High consumption in the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Europe, and North America regions.

Global Spirits Miniatures Market – Regional Outlook

The global spirits miniatures market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows –

North America

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Eastern Europe

Japan

Western Europe

Spirits Miniatures market in North America is expected to dominate over the forecast period 2017 – 2025. Followed by Asia Pacific and Europe region to have second and third most favorable market. The consumption of alcohol in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan region is high and is expected to remain its dominance in the global spirits miniatures market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global spirit miniatures market include Stolzle Glass Group, Croxsons, Graham Packaging Company Inc., LYS Packaging, Plastipak Holdings, Inc. The global market for spirits miniatures represents the presence of small sized-local, regional, and operating manufacturers which fragments the global market for spirit miniatures to a considerable extent.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.