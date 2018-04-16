Valuable Foresights on How Freezer Paper Market will Grow During 2017-2027

Freezer Paper Market: Market Dynamics

With the expanding attributes of packaging, the role of packaging is also increasing. Now world flexible packaging market is estimated to be US$ 238 Bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period. The extensive use of freezer paper for storage of meat products is the key driver for freezer paper market. The ability of freezer paper providing strength to the packaged products is another factor supporting the growth in the freezer paper market. Apart from packaging capabilities, the use of freezer paper also provides smooth printing areas for packaging manufacturers hence increasing the attractiveness for freezer paper market. Being a biodegradable product the demand for freezer paper is set to increase during the forecast period creating significant opportunities for freezer paper market. However, the presence of meat packaging formats such as vacuum skin packaging may hamper the growth in freezer paper market. The low cost of raw material, light in weight, simple process for production and ease in usage may add advantage and provide an edge for freezer paper over its substitutes and support the growth in freezer paper market. Most of the manufacturers are using bleached freezer paper so as to increase the attractiveness of the packaged items.

Freezer Paper Market: Market Segmentation

Based on the product type, freezer paper market is segmented into

Bleached Freezer paper

Unbleached Freezer paper

Based on the application, freezer paper market is segmented into

Meat

Seafood

Poultry

Bakery Products

Other Food Application

Freezer Paper Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally global freezer paper market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

North America is expected to account for the largest share in consumption of freezer paper market due to the large consumption of meat products. Western and Eastern Europe regions are expected to account for the significant share in freezer paper market due to the lifestyle of the consumers in the region. The demand for freezer paper is expected to increase in Latin America and Middle East & Africa Market. Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period in freezer paper market. Growth in freezer paper market is expected to grow rapidly in Japan region.

Freezer Paper Market – Key Players:

Some major players of the freezer paper market are Reynolds Consumer Products, Komar Alliance, LLC., Intercon Paper, Mansfield Paper Co., Inc., Guangzhou Jieshen Paper Limited Company, Hangzhou Hongchang Paper Products Co., Ltd., Shandong Zhongrong Paper Products Co., Ltd., Zhuji Fred Packaging Co., Limited, Zhejiang Heyi Tianze Industry and Trade Co., Ltd., Xu Xiamen Kolysen Packaging Integration Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Jieshen Paper Limited Company, Shandong Zhongchan Paper Co., Ltd., PFM Screen Trading Co., Ltd. And Cheever Specialty Paper & Film.