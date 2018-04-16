Veteran Global AI Leader Dongyan Wang Joins DeepBrain Chain as Chief AI Officer, Executive VP of Silicon Valley Research Center

Singapore – DeepBrain Chain(www.deepbrainchain.org), the world’s first Artificial Intelligence computing platform powered by blockchain has announced today that it has proudly recruited Dr. Dongyan Wang, a well-known veteran global AI leader in Silicon Valley as Chief AI Officer of DeepBrain Chain Inc., Chief AI Officer of DeepBrain Chain Organization, and Executive VP of DeepBrain Chain Silicon Valley AI + Blockchain Research Center.

Dr. Wang will lead DeepBrain Chain’s global team on cutting-edge AI technologies development, AI and Blockchain integration, and AI applications on the leading DeepBrain Chain AI ecosystem.

Dr. Wang has almost 20 years of silicon valley experience in artificial intelligence, business intelligence and data science, leading world class, industry award winning, global high tech organizations as senior executive for Global Fortune 500 enterprises (Cisco, NetApp, Midea Group, Samsung) and a successful startup. He has extensive experience in AI platform, AI products, AI business applications, advanced analytics, data science, big data, and a great variety of cloud and on premise enterprise applications.

Prior to joining DeepBrain Chain, Dr. Wang was the global AI leader and VP, GM of Midea Emerging Technology Center (Silicon Valley) and AI Research Institute (Shenzhen, China) in Midea Group, a Fortune global 500 enterprise and #2 largest consumer electronics company in the world. He is responsible for the overall AI vision, strategy, architecture, roadmap & execution of AI technology and business solutions for Midea’s AI products in Smart home, intelligent manufacturing, robotics and business applications. Within 1 year and 9 months, Dr. Wang established the silicon valley research center from scratch, hired and developed a world class AI team, and successfully led team delivered multiple AI products, for example the heterogeneous distributed deep learning AI platform “Midea Brain”.

Prior to Midea, Dr. Wang was the Chief Operating Officer & SVP of Grand Intelligence, a SV consulting firm specialized in AI+BI (A term Dongyan first invented in year 2010), deep learning, machine learning, analytics, data science and big data solutions. Before that, Dr. Wang held executive and manager positions in other Fortune 500 companies like NetApp, Cisco Systems and Samsung America, leading large, complex enterprise wide data analytics, business intelligence and enterprise security initiatives. Dr. Wang was responsible for 350 people global organizations with annual budget of $40+ Million USD.

Dr. Wang says, “I feel very excited to join DeepBrain Chain. As a long time AI person and investor, I firmly believe AI and Blockchain are the two major megatrends for the next 20 years. DeepBrain Chain is at the golden cross of AI and Blockchain. We are going to build an AI+Blockchain ecosystem to significantly lower the entry barrier and cost of AI applications by securely sharing computing power, AI models and data on the blockchain. I hope my years of experience in industry will help DeepBrain Chain become the best enabling platform and ecosystem for practical, customer centric AI applications that brings real value to change the world. Therefore, I am going to invest my commitment into the future of Deepbrain Chain.”

In addition to leading his team and winning numerous industry awards, such as #8 world wide in AI Challenger 2017, TDWI (The Data Warehouse Institute), Intelligence Enterprise RealWare Award, Information Week 500, InfoWorld 100 Awards, and Oracle BI/BPM innovation award, Dr. Wang holds more than 10 granted US granted US patents, 10+ international patents, and 30+ pending patents mostly in AI.

-DeepBrain Chain’s Silicon Valley Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Research Center is DeepBrain Chain Foundation’s first AI research institute devoted to cutting-edge AI technology development. It will seek breakthroughs in the following areas:

– Mining & Training: distributed AI clusters and workstations for DBC, Neural network large-scale parallel training;

– Architecture: AI+Blockchain integration;

– Deep-learning algorithm: Communication-efficient learning of deep networks from decentralized data;

– Savings: Reinforcement learning to reduce energy consumption across the DBC network.

– AI Applications: distributed killer AI apps with unique differentiation, broad market and large business value, which will drive the fast adoption of Deepbrain Chain platform and ecosystem.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is the world’s first AI computing platform powered by blockchain. By pulling together millions of nodes from across the world through its distributed and decentralized blockchain platform, it can help AI companies save up to 70% of computing power costs. The use of smart contracts creates a secure data training and transaction environment where data providers and data buyers can freely trade data, without the risk of data privacy break or data being resold.

