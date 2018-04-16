Will PokerStars Be A Tough Competition To PokerLion.com?

16th April,2018, Kolkata,West Bengal,India: India is the biggest market all over the world. All the manufacturer and also the service provider are highly interested to grab the opportunity. The same thing is also applied to the online game industry too. Now a days online real money poker is the most popular game into the Indian players. The huge number of players is really can be the subject of interested to any gaming company.

Pokerlion.com is one of the best poker gaming site in India. It is also the only multi-linguistic real money poker gaming site of India. Poker Lion newly launched platform but in just few days it’s become very much popular among the Indian player.

Pokerlion.com gives players across the country a chance to play the exciting skill game of poker in Indian Rupees or play Real Money Poker from the comfort of their own home.

PokerLion collaborating with Microgaming to establish a smooth inner-face and easy game format experience. Also they introduced many exciting offer to their newly and as well as already registered players. Rupees 200 as Sign Up bonus, Rupees 500 as Referral bonus, Direct participating chance to Match IPL tournament for Leadership board top ranked player and also Free IPL cricket match ticket on Rupees 5000 deposit, etc. And many more to come. PokerLion is a trusted poker gaming site in India. Poker lion offers most verified player protection and fraud detection mechanism to ensure integrity of the online poker games. Also PokerLion obey the rule and local regulations, poker ban state player cant registered themselves with gaming platform.

But as says, huge number of players are really interesting matter to global poker gaming sites. Pokerstars a very much well known poker gaming site all over the world is now looking forward to launch their new website only for indian players on 17th April, 2018.

PokerStars will offer responsible gaming,protection and fraud detection. In line with local regulations,PokerStar will introduce the same feature as PokerLion in which players residing in Indian states which do not permit participation in real money skill games will be prevented from playing.

It seems like , PokerLion will get a tough competition from the side of PokerStar. Whatever it is, end of the day it’s a good news to all the poker lover of India. Because we all knows that, hard competition will give the chance to prove someone better. So we can hope these two websites will offer more and more improvements in the field of Indian Online Poker games.