Dr.Pratik P.Surana inspires aspiring managers by narrating the story of Gandhi: The Eternal Management Guru

New Delhi, 25th April,2018: Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company, has published a unique and insightful management book Gandhi: The Eternal Management Guru, written by Dr.Pratik P.Surana.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is an iconic figure in human history who changed the fate of Indians with a humble yet firm voice and a walking stick. His revolutionary vision and determination are not only celebrated by India but also well respected by other countries. His contribution to Indian politics and social reforms are often spoken of, but there is not much discussion about Gandhi,the management guru.

Mahatma Gandhi is the best, realistic management guru India has ever had; he was a master of all management techniques. Gandhi is the most successful management guru. Leaders like Gandhi had not only identified them but had also practised, implemented and incorporated them in every area—politics, religion, law and social service. In the book, Pratik often portrays the Mahatma as the salesman, a PR manager, a CEO, an HR manager, a business leader and even a devil’s advocate. The Mahatma shows his commitment to core values yet the necessary agility, flexibility and exemplary negotiation skills. This book tries to view all his life and tries to link it to the modern day business principles.His incredible management system is evident in the Sabarmati Ashram, which he established at Ahmedabad. His khadi movement, which was elevated to an ideology of self-reliance and self-government, is another exemplary example.

Speaking about the same, the author Dr.Pratik P.Surana said, “Management principles can be applied to everything in life, starting from the domestic chores of a housewife to multi-national companies, politics, sports, studies, entrepreneurialism, etc. In this book, I have discussed various life events of Mahatma Gandhi, which made him a great leader and manager. He was not a management consultant, but his management principles are very practical, shrewd and relevant. I strongly believe that his teachings and guidance will help management practitioners and managersof all hues.”

Gandhi: The Eternal Management Guru is out now.In order to grab a copy of the book, visit the Notion Press bookstore, Amazon, Flipkart or other e-commerce sites.

About the Author: Dr.Pratik P.Surana is a corporate trainer with over two decades of business experience, an entrepreneur, a business coach and a certified practitioner of Emotional Intelligence. With several international certifications under his belt, Pratik has also authored two other books previously.Cool Down Before you Burn Out and Great Ideas That Will Keep You Stress-free and relaxed at Work, which chiefly deal with emotional intelligence, workplace happiness and work-life balance, have been best-sellers in their categories.

His article,The Darker Side of Emotional Intelligence, has been a topic of study at the Industrial Psychology department of Beuna Vista University, USA. He holds a PhD in Training Needs Assessments and ROI of Trainings.

Pratik has been a business strategy, leadership and organizational culture trainer who has delivered training programs across the globe. As a co-founder of the Quantum group, which has three companies under its flagship till date, Pratik has been a mentor to various businesses and start-ups.