Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Seattle Office on Their 35th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) April 25, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently observed the 35th anniversary of the opening of the company’s branch in Seattle, Washington.

Future Electronics, founded in Montreal in November of 1968 by Robert Miller, President, expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Seattle, Washington office opened in 1983, and is located on 17th Avenue just off the highway.

“Future Electronics’ Seattle branch is dedicated to providing our customers with service excellence, world-class supply chain and advanced engineering programs that set us apart from the competition,” said Alex Nowak, General Manager, Pacific Northwest. “We continue to invest in customer-tailored programs and additional staff to support our growth trajectory.”

The Seattle area’s high tech industry enjoyed rapid growth after WWII, when avionics (Boeing) and the space industry moved into the market. Today, it fosters a very large industry base including Medical, Industrial, Alternative Energy, Avionics/Aerospace, Audio, IOT, and Wireless.

Industry giants such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Intel, Philips Oral Care, Nintendo and Starbucks make their home there, and have supported the growth of a diverse technology ecosystem.

Company president Robert Miller congratulated the Seattle team on the occasion of the branch’s 35-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their dedication.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 169 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###