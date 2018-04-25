Modest Clothing Finds a New Home in Fashion Thanks to SHUKR

SHUKR continues to encourage Muslim women not to substitute fashion for faith, with new Spring ranges inspiring Western trends in modest fashion.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the West, will soon be releasing its new line of evening wear for women. SHUKR, an Islamic clothing company established to provide Muslims with modest yet stylish wardrobe solutions, is proud to be able to offer the gowns, which are more embellished and tailored versions of its popular dresses and abayas, to customers.

While competition is on the rise, and new modest clothing companies are popping up all over the UK and around the world, Sillwood still thinks that the industry has great unearthed opportunities when it comes to modest fashion. Muslims are also recognising and incorporating global fashion trends, which has lead to mass communication and consumerism regarding clothing. While different cultures still hold onto traditional styles, contemporary adaptations of these looks are appearing in the industry.

“We know it can often be difficult for Muslim women in the west to find a balance between dressing modestly and feeling comfortable in both a personal and socio-cultural sense,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner at SHUKR Islamic Clothing.

SHUKR’s main audience is Muslim women, but hopes that their newest range of modest clothing will catch the attention of women from all walks of life.

“The practicalities of a Muslim woman’s life have been considered as well. For example, although the sleeves of some of the abaya gowns and dresses are slim, hidden zippers have been placed at the bottom of the sleeves so that they can be unzipped and rolled up when a woman needs to make wudu for prayer.”

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.shukr.co.uk

Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner

SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Web: www.Shukr.co.uk

Email: press@ShukrClothing.com