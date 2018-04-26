Fulham to Roll Out New Line of LinearHO High Output LED Retrofit Kits at LightFair 2018

New Vizion 22-inch and 44-inch Universal Voltage LED Kits Designed to Help OEMs and Distributors Take Advantage of Growing Lighting Retrofit Market.

Hawthorne, CA, USA — At LightFair 2018 being held in Chicago May 8-10, Fulham, a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, will display its new line of Vizion LinearHO high-output LED retrofit kits. Designed to retrofit high-bay, vapor tight, and troffers, the new Vizion LinearHO kits are suitable for commercial and damp environments and deliver substantial energy savings when used to replace fluorescents lamps.

All kits in the Vision LinearHO line are high-lumen, high-efficacy units designed to replace and enhance where traditional linear lamps would have previously been used. The Vizion LinearHO kits are available in 22-inch and 44-inch lengths and support universal voltage (120V to 277V) with 0-10V dimming. The kits are also compatible with most of Fulham’s LED emergency lighting systems. They are ideally suited for application such as partaking structures, stairwells, warehouses, commercial and industrial installations, offices, schools, and airport hangars.

“Industry experts predict that luminaire retrofit sales will make up 50 percent of the LED lighting market through 2024,” said Edwin Reyes, Product Director, LED Light Sources, for Fulham. “With the introduction of the Vizion high-output linear LED modules, we can now offer our OEMs and distributors a comprehensive line of LED retrofit kits suitable for any application or environment.”

There are a dozen retrofit kits in the Vizion LinearHO family, including four 22-inch vapor tight and troffer units and seven 44-inch vapor tight, troffer, and high-bay units. All the Vizion LinearHO retrofit kits deliver high-lumen, high-efficacy performance for greater energy savings. They are UL classified for field installation, as well as DLC, which typically requires five to ten minutes per kit. Kits are available in 3000K, 3500K, 4000K and 5000K color temperatures, with 80CRI. They also feature pre-mounted magnets and push-in connectors for easiest installation and are self thermally managed due to their extruded aluminum design. In addition, the kit comes with a two- or four-module harness allowing for ease of installation when connecting the modules to the driver.

Fulham’s Vizion LinearHO retrofit kits will be on display at LightFair 2018 in Booth 602. For more information, visit http://www.fulham.com.

About Fulham

Fulham Co., Inc. is a leading global provider of intelligent, socially-conscious sustainable commercial lighting components and electronics for use in commercial general lighting, parking structure, signage, horticultural, UV and other applications. The company develops and manufactures a variety of award-winning LED and emergency products, as well as legacy products across multiple lighting platforms. Fulham sells its lighting solutions worldwide through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electrical equipment distribution channels. Headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., the company has sales and/or manufacturing facilities in the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE. For more information, visit http://www.fulham.com. @FulhamUSA and @FulhamEurope.