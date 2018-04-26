Sundek Of PA Took Home 4 Category Awards In The Recently Concluded Sundek Awards 2018

Philadelphia, PA – Sundek is a national brand for premier decorative concrete systems in the market. It was founded in 1970 by three brothers from Southern California. It manufactures, markets, and distributes decorative concrete overlay and coating materials. The company has a large dealership network and is known across the United States, including areas in Central and South America.

The annual Sundek Awards is their way of recognizing the work of authorized Sundek installers across the country and to drive their teams to provide top quality services and yield results that are nothing short of the best. The contest began in 1985 with over 23 categories of which specific projects using specific products and methods can be recognized. Each category chooses three outstanding projects that are judged further to determine first, second, and third places. First place gets the Gold award, second gets Silver, and the third gets Bronze.

Sundek of PA is an authorized installer of Sundek products in Philadelphia and Plymouth Meeting area. They have been recognized in several categories during the recently concluded Sundek Awards 2018.

AWARDS WON

SILVER AWARD FOR CUSTOM SCORELINE CATEGORY

The project involves an old concrete pool deck in New Jersey. A coating of Sundek Classic Texture, which is a spray-down acrylic concrete coating, in Tweed Gray is applied to create a cool and slip-resistant surface. A custom scoreline is created to enhance the look, disguise working cracks, and to give the concrete enough freedom to shift without creating new cracks. The runner around the pool is also scored in a geometric pattern with Classic Texture in Smoke, Gray, Indian Wheat, and Mission Tan hues.

SILVER AWARD FOR BEFORE AND AFTER PHOTO CATEGORY

The significant transformation of an old concrete patio in Camp Hill, PA got Sundek of PA a Silver Award in this category. The patio used to have an old and damaged tile surface. The team removed the tile, applied necessary repairs, and then a tile pattern is created with a Sundek Classic Texture coating in Terra Cotta.

BRONZE AWARD FOR SUNONE CATEGORY

SunOne is a fast-drying polyurea polyaspartic coating from Sundek. It is designed for projects that need to be completed within 24 hours. Sundek of PA got the Bronze award for their garage floor resurfacing job in Carlisle, PA. They used the SunOne coating with Dolphin multicolor paint chips, creating a granite appearance on the garage flooring.

Participation Award

Sundek of PA is also recognized for their work on a concrete pool deck in Sinking Spring, PA. They applied a custom scoreline on a Sundek Classic Texture in Franciscan Tan and Mission Tan. The look blended well with the natural surroundings of the pool area.

ABOUT SUNDEK OF PA:

Sundek of PA is an A+ BBB-rated decorative concrete company with decades of experience in repairing, resurfacing, and refinishing concrete spaces, both in residential and commercial locations in and around the Philadelphia and New Jersey area. They are an authorized Sundek installer that specializes in concrete coatings for pool decks, patios, driveways, interior floors, commercial flooring, and more. For more information, visit us at http://www.sundekofpa.com

Contact:

Mike Foreman

Company: Sundek of PA

Phone: (717) 245-2829

Address: 1787 West Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015

Email: info@sundekofpa.com

Website: http://www.sundekofpa.com