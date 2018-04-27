Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Analysis 2018

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Information by Fuel Type (CNG and LNG), Vehicle Type (Light-duty, Medium-duty, and Heavy-duty), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023. Natural gas vehicle enjoys significant advantages over gasoline and diesel propelled vehicles, such as long-term price stability, very narrow flammability range, high auto-ignition temperature, relatively cheap, and simplified fuel system.

Key Companies in Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle analyzed are for market analysis are:

Dongfeng Motors Group Limited (China), AB Volvo (Sweden), Beiqi Foton Motors Group Limited (China), Shaanxi Automobile Group Limited (China), Daimler AG (Germany), and CNH Industrial NV (The Netherlands), Landi Renzo (Italy), and Westport (Canada).

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Global Market Overview:

These fuel characteristics make natural gas favorable to use in high-duty vehicles. Recently, natural gas production is increased due to technology advancement in natural gas extraction method. This leads to a reduction of commodity price for natural gas. The price fluctuation of natural gases is minimum as compared to crude oil price fluctuation. The rise in crude oil prices and emission of greenhouse gasses will enable the fleet operators to adopt natural gas vehicle.

The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive natural gas vehicle market during the forecast period are growth in refueling infrastructure, low cost of natural gas, reduction of greenhouse gas emission, and rising crude oil price. Original equipment manufacturers, local gas distribution companies, gas retailers, leasing companies are shifting towards low cost and highly efficient alternative fuels technology, which can reduce the greenhouse gas emission. Industry experts have realized the potential benefits of natural gas due to long-term price stability, produce less carbon dioxide per unit of energy, cleanest burning fossil fuel, abundant availability in nature and conversions are available across all platforms. There is a huge investment required in expanding natural gas refueling infrastructure for the transportation industry. Thus, CNG or LPG is most likely the fuel technology that is suited for future transportation demand. The market for automotive natural gas vehicle is estimated to grow at 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The market is segmented based on America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in future, due to the largest market share for commercial vehicle and fleet operators. For instance, China is showing growth in refueling infrastructure for CNG and LNG fuel. The America region is second to the Asia Pacific region in the automotive natural gas vehicle market due to increase in the adoption rate of the natural gas driven vehicle. Thus, the automotive natural gas vehicle market is estimated to grow at approximately 6% CAGR during the period of 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented based on America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. In the Asia Pacific region, there is an increase in the production of commercial vehicles in countries such as China. This growing demand for non-conventional fuels by commercial vehicles will result in the growing demand for automotive natural gas vehicle market. Manufacturers are trying to focus on the commercial vehicle market to capture a major part of revenue and diversify the energy mix. This will drive the market in Asia Pacific region. In America, the fleet operators rely on natural gas-powered heavy duty vehicle due to low transportation cost.

This study provides an overview of the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the automotive natural gas vehicle market by its fuel type, vehicle type, and region.

