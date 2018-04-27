Butter Market Size, Share, Trend, Leading Players Updates, Global Industry Analysis, 2023

Market Overview:

Butter is referred to the cream obtained by the churning of milk. Industrial grade butter is obtained by separating butterfat from buttermilk by the method of centrifugation. Butter has diverse application across the food industry and is considered as a key ingredient for culinary purpose majorly in bakery and confectionery industries. Additionally, it is is a good source of vitamins, minerals, and protein. Butter is available in various forms and type. Various regions follow their own traditional method for its production and hence the processing method differs across the countries. Moreover, developing economy and increasing demand for cross region cuisines is driving the market demand for butter across the countries.

High demand for dairy products has a direct impact on butter market. Rising consumer demand for bakery and confectionery products including chocolate, cakes, muffins and others are influencing the growth of butter market positively. Shifting consumers food consumption pattern backed up by increasing disposable income is propelling the growth of this market. Low production cost and high returns are encouraging the players to enter the butter market. Furthermore, high focus on R & D has a positive impact on this market and helped in brining innovations and also improving the existing product line.

Key players have more inclination towards enhancing the production of organic butter to satiate the growing demand from consumers end. Also, product innovations like adding new flavors to the product is of one of the key focus areas where manufacturers are found to put more emphasis to deliver unique products and to create product differentiation.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global butter market are Amul (India), Arla Foods (Denmark), Kraft Foods Inc. (U.S.), Land O’Lakes, Inc. (U.S.), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Dean Foods (U.S.), and Organic Valley (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Consumption of unprocessed butter will be growing at a higher rate during the forecast period owing to rising awareness about demerits of processed food consumption

Top exporters of butter include New Zealand, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, and Germany

Segments:

Butter has been segmented on the basis of processing, which comprises processed and unprocessed. Processed butter is found to hold a major share owning to high industrial application majorly in bakery and confectionery industries.

Butter has been segmented on the basis of product-type, which includes cultured butter, uncultured butter, raw cream butter, salted butter, others. Among these segments, cultured butter segment dominates the global market based on high production capacity obtained (by adding culture) in shorter duration of time.

Butter has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel, which comprises store based (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty retailers, convenience stores, others), and non-store based (e-commerce). Sale through store based channels dominates the market due to convenient one-stop shopping experience of the consumers’.

Regional Analysis:

The global butter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Europe accounts for the major market share followed by North America. High consumption of convenience food in the countries of these regions is influencing the high production volume of butter. Owing to changing food consumption pattern, butter market is projected to generate high revenue during the given forecast period.

Furthermore, rising demand for fast foods such as pizza, burger,s and others will support the sale of butter across the regions during the assessment period. The major importers of butter include France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Russia.