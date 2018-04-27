Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market to Rise at a CAGR of 16.8% Between 2017 – 2025

Companion diagnostics (CDx) are the tests or assays intended to assist physicians in making effective treatment decisions based on the patient response to the ongoing treatment with a targeted therapeutic area. These tests are an indicative measure of the patient sub-population that will be benefitted from the suggested drug / therapy, and differentiates the non-responder patients from the one’s who will respond to the treatment option. Hence, these diagnostic tests ensure the commercialization of safer and efficient targeted therapeutics with minimal or no side effects, while ensuring economic benefits to pharmaceutical companies, and the patients as well. Of late, many leading pharmaceutical companies are focusing on regulating the costs incurred in the drug discovery, development and commercialization process. This effort involves the development of companion diagnostic along with a targeted therapeutic area, and this has led to increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical and medical device companies, to co-develop a drug with companion diagnostic test. The tremendous research in the field of oncology, has led to the discovery of numerous biomarkers facilitating disease diagnosis and treatment, and these are some major factors contributing to the increasing demand for personalized medicine, and companion diagnostics tests in oncology.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4684

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall companion diagnostic tests in oncology market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, market opportunity analysis for detection techniques, biomarker, and type of cancer, and key industry developments has also been provided. Key industry developments include the major events occurred in past decade and are expected to occur during the forecast period which are likely to affect the market dynamics.

The global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market has been segmented on the basis of detection technique, biomarker, cancer type, and end-user. On the basis of detection technique, the global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market is segmented into protein detection technique, DNA detection technique, and other detection techniques. The DNA detection techniques are further segmented into polymerase chain reaction, next generation sequencing, and in situ hybridization detection techniques. The biomarker segment of the global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market is segmented into EGFR, HER2, KRAS, BRAF V600E, and other biomarkers. The cancer type segment of the global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market is further segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, melanoma, colorectal cancer, and other cancers. The end-user segment includes pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device companies, research institutes, and other end-users. The market for these detection techniques, biomarker, cancer types and end users has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as incidence, prevalence of diseases, usage pattern of detection techniques, sales revenue of the tests, geographic presence of the market players and technological developments. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2015 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment for the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=4684

Geographically, the companion diagnostic tests in oncology market has been segmented into five regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2015 to 2025, in terms of detection techniques, biomarker, cancer type, and end-user along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2017-2025.

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology market such as F. Hoffman LA Roche Ltd., QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., bioMerieux SA, BioGenex, AGENDIA NV, Siemens Healthcare GmBH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4684

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com