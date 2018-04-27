Dental 3D Printing Market to Register a CAGR of 16.5% Between 2017 – 2025

The report on the dental 3D printing market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increase in prevalence of dental caries and tooth loss, advent of new technology for development of low cost dental 3D printers, and increase in preference for digital dentistry over traditional method by dental technicians and physicians, are the major drivers of the global dental 3D printing market.

The dental 3D printing market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global dental 3D printing market with respect to the segments based on technology, material, application and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises porters five forces analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global dental 3D printing market.

Based on technology, the dental 3D printing market is segmented as vat photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling (FDM), polyJet technology, selective laser sintering (SLS), and others. The vat photopolymerization is further segmented into stereolithography (SLA) and digital light processing (DLP).The technology market segments have been analyzed based on available approved technology and products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technology by dental physicians. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on material, dental 3D printing market is segmented into metal, photopolymer, ceramic and others. Based on application, dental 3D printing market is segmented into dental implants, dentures, crowns & bridges, and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on demand for dental care, available treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the global dental 3D printing market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global dental 3D printing market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Asiga, Concept Laser GmbH, 3D Systems, Inc., EnvisionTEC, Inc., Formlabs, Inc., Renishaw plc., DWS System, Prodways Group, Stratasys Ltd., SLM Solutions and others.

