Kalinga Motor Sports Club is organizing 1st India Russia Friendship rally between New Delhi to Moscow (Russia) on 29th of April to celebrate the 70 years of India Russia bilateral relationship. This event is supported by the Embassy of Russian Federation in India, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, and Government of India.

It is going to be completed in 3 phases. The 1st phase will cover the places where we have important joint venture projects with Russia which will cover Bhilai (Chhatisgarh)-Ranch- Bhubaneswar-Vishakhapatnam –Hyderabad – Chennai – Neyveli – Kanyakumari -Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant-Bangalore – Goa- Navi Mumbai – Vadodara-Ahmedabad- Jamnagar-Ajmer- New Delhi-Rishikesh-New Delhi, 2nd phase will include the areas of Kandla-Bandar Abbas (Iran) by sea; Bandar Abbas-Moscow- Saint Petersburg and 3rd phase will cover St. Petersburg (Russia) to Chabahar Port (Iran).

Several dignitaries will be present at different places and days as each day the rally will reach to the different destination. The event will be flagged off each day by dignitaries.

The rally is being organized to celebrate a diplomatic relationship between India and Russia. This event will focus the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) Route between India and Russia. The total number of participant will be 60-80 with 22 teams from India, Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia in each face. The total number of vehicles in each face will be 22 from Mahindra and Mahindra and this event will last for 62 days which will start in India and will end in Russia with the budget of Rs.550 lakhs.

The rally will help in promoting the connectivity between India and Russia and will also boost the trade and investment. This focusses on strengthening the existing friendship, corporate in tourism, science& research and cultural spheres. It also focuses on promoting trade through the International North South Transport Corridor-INSTC and aims to build the direct personal contact for further strengthening the existing bilateral relations.

This rally is inspired by the vision of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the INSTC route which uphold the 70 year long ties between India & Russia. Kalinga Motor Sports Club is converting this vision into reality by the direction of the Ministry of Indian External Affairs. The rally is going to be completed by land as well as sea route, is expected to grab the global attention to the International North-South Transport Corridor-(INSTC) which will create a smooth movement for ship, rail and road traffics between India, Russia, Iran and the wider Eurasian region. Its main motive is to connect the major cities such as Mumbai, Moscow, Tehran, Baku, Bandar Abbas, Astrakhan, Bandar Anzali to Europe.

Kalinga Motor Sports Club a registered society and an affiliate of Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India and the International Automobile Federation – FIA FIM, has a global presence with the participation from various countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Russia, USA, UAE etc. and our international friendship endeavors earlier have been well supported financially by the MoRTH, NHAI, NHIDCL, Petroleum, Tourism, NEFED and other Government institution.