Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market (2018-2024)-6Wresearch

Growing Industrial Sector to Drive the Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market by 2024 – 6Wresearch

Construction of new industrial zones in cities such as Bonoua, Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouake, Man, and San Pedro coupled with infrastructural development activities would fuel the growth Ivory Coast UPS systems market over the coming years. Additionally, rising number of commercial sector projects on account of government’s National Development Plan 2016-20 would also result in construction of hospitals, hotels and airports. These large-scale projects are expected to support the growth of UPS systems market over the coming years.

According to 6Wresearch, the Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2018-24. Remarkable growth in the IT sector of the country is anticipated to surge over the coming years as the country is adding 500,000 computers and tablets in the 5,000 cyber centers which would be the key driving factors behind the growth of UPS systems market in Ivory Coast.

Browse Press Release @ http://www.6wresearch.com/press-releases/ivory-coast-uninterruptible-power-supply-ups-systems-market-cagr-share-forecasts-size-growth-opportunity-shipments-cagr-players-trends-news.html

According to Ravi Bhandari, Assistant Manager, 6Wresearch, “The commercial application is expected to grow substantially, which is attributed to the government’s plans for strengthening the country’s social infrastructure which includes offices, airports, hospitals and hotels.”

“Industrial application is also expected to witness a significant growth owing to the National Development Plan 2016-20, which focusses on the improvement of existing industrial outlook in the country. Development of different new industrial zones throughout the country are expected to display positive impact on the growth of the UPS systems market in the country,” Ravi further added.

According to Sachin Agarwal, Research Associate, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “Low rated UPS systems of KVA ratings between 0-1 KVA accounts for the maximum volume share and are primarily used in commercial application. Moreover, construction of numerous commercial buildings, and universities would generate more demand for lower rated UPS systems in future.”

“The Southern region in Ivory Coast holds majority of the market revenue shares in the overall UPS systems market in the country, owing to the presence of large number of commercial offices, hospitals, and hotels in these regions,” Sachin further added.

Some of the major companies in the Ivory Coast uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems market include – Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation Plc, Socomec West Africa, Vertiv Co., RPS S.pA, Legrand SA and ABB Ltd.

“Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market (2018-2024)” provides an in-depth analysis with 48 figures and 40 tables, covered in more than 120 pages. The report estimates and forecast the overall Ivory Coast UPS Systems market by revenues, volume, rating, regions and applications such as commercial, industrial and residential. The report also offer insights on competitive landscape, company profiles, market drivers and restraints.

For Sample Pages & Detailed Report Description Visit : http://www.6wresearch.com/market-reports/ivory-coast-uninterruptible-power-supply-ups-systems-market-2018-2024-forecast-by-kva-rating-applications-commercial-industrial-residential-regions-competitive-landscape.html

For Further details, please contact:

Email Us: sales@6wresearch.com

Call Now: +91-11-430-24-305