Key Insights of Future Prospects of Paper Packaging Tapes Market During 2017-2027

Global Paper Packaging Tapes Market: Introduction

Rapidly growing e-Commerce industry is influencing the demand for packaging products, especially lightweight and durable packaging products. Paper & paperboard packaging products are highly preferred across the industry. The challenge is, packaging products has to travel long distances in extreme weather conditions. Paper packaging tapes play a vital role in these conditions. Paper packaging tapes provides tamperproof and enhanced product safety to packaging contents. Easy and high degree of printability is driving the demand for paper packaging products, which in turn is driving the paper packaging tapes market. Recent trends in paper packaging tapes market shows that, the market is going to witness rising consolidation and vertical integration. In the present scenario the market is highly dominated by converters, who source the bulk paper packaging roles and convert them according to end user convenience. Papers comes with many attractive features like UV resistant, waterproof, liner less etc. Rising middle class population, increase in per capita disposable income and growing infrastructure developments are leading to growth in paper packaging tapes market.

Global Paper Packaging Tapes: Market Dynamics

The new paper packaging tapes provide high ageing resistance, good adhesion and clean positioning. Some special paper packaging tapes launched in recent times provide trouble free labelling at extremely low temperatures. The paper packaging tapes market is anticipated to witness higher demand for printed paper packaging tapes. Increased printing space, high graphics printing and easy printability is driving the demand for paper packaging tapes. Rising middle class population in emerging economies like India, China, Argentina, Nigeria and South Africa is pushing the consumer preference for sophisticated lifestyle and spending on discretionary items. The most popular paper packaging tapes include water activated paper packing tape, kraft paper tape and paper base kraft tape. These paper packaging tapes are expected to pose a lucrative market opportunity for paper packaging tapes manufacturers. The market is witnessing a trend of shifting manufacturing bases to cheap economies where low labour and production costs are available. Paper packaging tapes manufacturers are integrating with global manufacturing standards and they are also adopting efficient and flexible production technologies. Changing consumer buying patterns e.g. home shopping and internet retail is driving the demand for paper packaging tapes. Low carbon footprint, environment friendly, easy recyclability and low cost characteristics of paper packaging tapes are driving the paper packaging tapes market growth.

Global Paper Packaging Tapes: Market Segmentation

The paper packaging tapes market is segmented on the basis of product type, adhesive type and end-use. On the basis of product type, the global paper packaging tapes market is segmented into:

Water activated paper packing tape

Kraft paper tape

Paper base kraft tape

Liner-less paper Tape

Others

Based on the adhesive type, the global paper packaging tapes market is segmented into:

Adhesive Paper Tape

Non-Adhesive Paper Tape

Based on the end use, the global paper packaging tapes market is segmented into:

E-Commerce Packaging

li>Food & Beverages Packaging Building & Construction

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare and Toiletries

Automotive & Mechanical Parts

Aviation and Shipping

Others

Global Paper Packaging Tapes Market: Regional outlook

Paper packaging tapes market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to dominate the overall global paper packaging tapes market, followed by Western Europe. This is due to rising infrastructure developments, increasing manufacturing base, rising middle class population, increasing per capita disposable income etc. China, India, ASEAN countries and Australia & New Zealand are expected to drive the APEJ paper packaging tapes market.

Global Paper Packaging Tapes Market: Key players

Some of the players associated with the global paper packaging tapes market are Canfor Corporation, The Mondi Group plc., Nordic Paper Holding AB, Segezha Group, BillerudKorsnas AB, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, Gascogne SA, Natron-Hayat d.o.o., Tolko Industries Ltd., and Horizon Pulp & Paper Ltd and others.