Notion Press publishes Vinay Capila’s book Riding a Tiger

New Delhi, 27th April: Secularism is one of India’s founding values. Most citizens of the country agree on this. The only difference is that some mean it from their heart while some do only on their face. Those portraying such an image in front of the crowd belong to the Right-Wing sections of the country – a section that vows to make India a Hindu nation.

Speaking on these lines is renowned author Vinay Capila’s new book Riding a Tiger. The author speaks about the growing suppression by Hindutva leaders in the country. Irked by the issues prevailing in the country owing to the Hindutva ideology, the author pens down the story of two friends who get influenced by the ideology and join the cadre of Right-wing ideologues.

This later brings them into the foray of politics, and soon the two are found sitting in positions of power. The transition of the two friends from Hindutva workers to men with power makes them arrogant. They lose sight of their purpose and indulge in hiring illiterate men to subjugate people who do not agree with the Hindutva ideology.

What happens next will forms the narrative and ideological twist in the story. “The best part of the novel is that the author tries to weave his fiction into the current scenario. With the characters and the plot resembling the current affairs of the country, every reader will be able to relate with the story,” believes Vinay Capila.

Speaking about the launch of his book, Vinay Capila, says, “This book is written based on the happenings of our country. A large section of our nation’s citizens does not agree with what is happening. And I feel that this book will further influence their thought on these lines.” He added, “I also wish that people who do not relate with my views should also pick up this book to understand the perspective of people like me.”

Vinay Capila has been a writer forever. Though he built a career in marketing and administration, writing always remained his passion. After an illustrious career, Capila decided to devote time towards writing. He began compiling his work in 2010 and since then there has been no looking back.

About the Author: Vinay Capila was born in 1943 and graduated from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. After completing his study he worked in various jobs in marketing and administration. In the Danish Embassy he was awarded the Queen’s medal for meritorious service in 2005. Was actively involved in theatre since 1965 and won an award for outstanding contribution to stage craft in 2003. Was drama critic for The Statesman newspaper for three years.

Throughout his working life, he was writing poems and short stories in his spare time. On retiring in 2010 he started compiling all his writings and devoting more time to creative writing. “The Revolution and other stories” and “Little Matchsticks” (a collection of poems) were published in 2012. In 2014 he published “Echoes from the Valley”, based on the tragic exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. “Their Night Out and other stories” was published in 2015. In 2017 he brought out two books through Amazon/Kindle: “Sloper’s Dilemma and other Tales” and a story book for Children, “Gaurav and the Five Friends Club”. During 2017 he has worked on the present fictional novel “Riding a Tiger”.

He has been nominated for a “2017 Best Story Award” by The NY Literary Magazine.