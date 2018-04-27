PDF Checkpoint 1.8.5 Improves Color Conversion Handling

Zevrix Solutions announces PDF Checkpoint 1.8.5, a maintenance update to company’s PDF preflight and conversion solution. Remarkably fast, PDF Checkpoint automatically preflights, exports as images, splits and optimizes Adobe PDF files. The helps users eliminate costly mistakes and optimize PDF documents for print, web and mobile devices. The new version improves handling of installed ICC profiles which are used to perform conversion of PDF files to different color spaces.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces PDF Checkpoint 1.8.5, a maintenance update to company’s PDF preflight and conversion automation tool (http://www.zevrix.com/PDFCheckpoint.php). Remarkably fast, PDF Checkpoint automatically preflights, exports as images, splits and optimizes multiple Adobe PDF files. the app is an ideal tool for users who need a fast, affordable and easy to use solution to check PDF files for errors and convert them to the desired format and color space.

The new version harnesses advanced macOS frameworks to retrieve the list of installed color profiles, which solves an issue in which ICC profiles of certain configurations weren’t available to PDF Checkpoint users. PDF Checkpoint uses color profiles to let users easily convert PDF files to different color spaces. With just a click of a button users can convert batches of PDF files from RGB to CMYK, or from any color to grayscale, and so on.

“It’s a great idea to enable color profile conversion in PDF files so easily,” says Miles Linklater of design studio 24pt Helvetica in Vancouver, Canada. “PDF Checkpoint saves me a lot of time when submitting ads for large magazines.”

PDF Checkpoint is designed to automate and simplify PDF workflows of publishers, ad agencies, prepress houses, printers and graphic designers:

-Batch preflighting and conversion of PDF files.

-Check PDF fonts, colors, images and metadata for specific attributes.

-Convert PDF color mode using ICC profiles.

-Route files by preflight results into success and error folders.

-Split files into single page PDFs.

-Export PDF as images with specific resolution, color and page scale.

Pricing and availability:

PDF Checkpoint can be purchased on Mac App Store and Zevrix website for US$39.95, as well as from authorized resellers. The update is free to licensed users. Trial is also available for download. PDF Checkpoint requires macOS 10.7-10.13.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, as well as Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals increase their profits through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.