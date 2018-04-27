Pipe Insulation Films Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2017 – 2027

Global pipe insulation films market: Introduction

Pipe insulation is important to protect pipes from various climatic factors such as temperature, humidity, moisture and others. In the same manner, insulation of pipes is necessary as they carry fluids such as water as well as sensitive fluids such as LPG, natural gas, or other petroleum product. All these products have different temperature and atmospheric conditions. Many kinds of insulations are available in the market for pipes such as rubber, plastic or cement. Nowadays, films are generally used for insulating pipes due to their excellent barrier property against temperature change, moisture and other factors. Pipe insulation films market is triggered by the fact that pipes and pipelines operate in different temperature conditions.

If pipes are used at below normal temperature, then there is a possibility of formation of condensation on pipework, which contribute towards corrosion. Sometimes it is possible that the pipes operate in places where temperature drops very low. It might lead to failure of pipework due to expansion of pipes. Pipe insulation films can be made up of materials such as polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, polyester and others. Due to all these factors, the growth outlook for the global insulation films market is expected to remain largely positive during the forecast period.

Global pipe insulation films market: Dynamics

The global pipe insulation films market is growing with increasing industrialization across the globe. Pipes and pipelines are required in a wide range of industries such as chemical industry, oil and gas industry, food & beverage industry and others. This is expected to boost the global pipe insulation films market growth during the next decade. Pipe insulation films possess various properties such as temperature resistance ranging from approximately -20? to 60? Celsius. In addition, it requires low maintenance. These factors are expected to drive the global pipe insulation films market during the forecast period. Pipe insulation films help in controlling unwanted heat loss and heat gain during transit, which reduces operational cost of industries.

It is expected to facilitate growth of the market for pipe insulation films over the next decade. These pipe insulation films can also act as sound barrier when fluid is flowing through it. Also, government regulations related to safety and health of employees will strengthen the market growth of pipe insulation films during the forecast period. Factors which might hamper the growth of global pipe insulation films market over the forecast period is its installation prices, and its corroding nature. Also, availability of different alternate solutions to pipe insulations are expected to restrict the pipe insulation films market during the forecast period.

Pipe Insulation Films Market Segmentation By Material – Polyester, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Aluminium, Others; By Application – Moisture Control, Temperature Control, Protection, Control Heat Transfer, Others; By End Use – Oil & Gas Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Automotive Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Others

The APEJ region is expected to witness high growth in pipe insulation films markets due to significant growth of polymer industry, oil & gas industry, chemical industry and other industries. This factor is expected to drive the growth of pipe insulation films market in this region. North America and Western Europe regions are also expected to witness higher growth in pipe insulation films market over the forecast period as these regions have a largely organized and diverse range of industries. Japan is anticipated to witness lucrative growth due to established manufacturing units in the region and it has a saturated market. Latin America and Eastern Europe are expected to witness average growth due to limited industrial activity in the region. MEA is expected to witness high growth due to the flourishing oil & gas industry in the region.

Global pipe insulation films market: Key Players

Few of the key market players in the global pipe insulation films market are – Klöckner Pentaplast, Cellofoam GmbH & Co. KG, Dunmore, Knauf Insulation, among others.