Public Cloud Service Market 2018 Global In-Depth Investigation and Analysis Report to 2022

Public Cloud Service Global Market – Overview

Cloud computing is a kind of computing that is meant to provide various services like data server, storage units, networking architecture, data analytics and other. The enterprises that offer these services are generally termed as cloud providers or cloud operators. In a broader perspective, there are three kinds in which a cloud can be deployed. These include public, private (or on premise) and hybrid (combination of both on premise equipment and public). The public cloud is an open platform and can be accessed and utilized by anyone, authorized to use the cloud. The public cloud has a higher risk of intrusion and security breaches, and thus various enterprises are moving their adoption to private or hybrid deployment.

The cloud has provided a variety of benefits to its users. In a survey by Right Scale, 62% of the cloud professionals feel a faster access to the infrastructure. 61% of the professionals reported greater scalability and 56% of the professionals reported higher availability. Cloud computing has been developed so as to be a usual procedure of any business strategy and planning.

The higher availability, scalability and manageability has encouraged many small and large enterprises to move their services over cloud. This includes a long list of industry verticals, especially, IT, retail, banking and financial services, where the customer data security and analytics is a prime concern. The public cloud services may be offered free or on a pay-per usage model and offers many features and benefits as ultimate scalability, cost effective models, reliability and others. Recent developments in IT and Innovation have increased the public cloud service market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2291

The prominent players in the Public Cloud Service Market are – International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Salesforce.com (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc.(U.S.) , Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon Wireless (U.S.), and Rackspace Inc. (U.S.) among others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Public Cloud Service market.

The global Public Cloud Service market is expected to grow at USD ~249 Billion by 2022, at ~4% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Industry News

February 2018, Microsoft adds new security features to cloud service Azure Storage. Microsoft has made its service endpoints and firewalls available for its cloud service Azure Storage at no additional billing. Service endpoints provide direct connection from a network to an Azure service, such as storage, securing the data for the customer. These new network-focused features allow the customer to define network access-based security ensuring that only requests from approved Azure virtual networks or specified public IP ranges will be allowed to a specific storage account, thereby now customers can combine existing authorisation mechanisms with new network boundaries to better secure their data.

February 2018, Pax8 Now Offering Symantec Cloud Workload Protection Solution Designed to Secure Public and Hybrid Cloud Workloads. Pax8, announced that it will offer Symantec Cloud Workload Protection Software as a Service, providing managed service providers with a cloud-delivered solution that protects both the cloud-residents and on-premise workloads from a compromise with an operationally efficient, single-console implementation.

January 2018, Cloud computing: Now hospitals can keep confidential patient records in the public cloud. The National Health Service has provided hospitals to store the sensitive records and data of patients in the cloud. The NHS holds a vast amount of extremely sensitive data of nearly everyone in the UK. This allow information to be stored in the cloud from one of the world’s largest organisations. NHS Digital marked the advantages of using cloud services that include cost savings associated with not having to buy and maintain a hardware and software, and availability of backup and fast system recovery.

Get a Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/public-cloud-service-market-2291

Public Cloud Service Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by delivery model: software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

Segmentation by vertical: telecommunication, information technology, banking, insurance, retail, education, others

Segmentation by end-user: small and medium business, large enterprise

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Public Cloud Service Global Market – Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of public cloud service market is done for regions such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world. The major factors contributing to the growth of IT modernization has been able to successfully drive the market of public cloud service in North America. It has also been observed that United States is the leading country in adoption of public cloud service. Europe has a fair share in the public cloud service market and is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. The public cloud service market is expected to grow significantly in Asia Pacific as the adoption of this technology in various industries are growing significantly.