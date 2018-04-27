VAT Accounting Software Launched in Dubai, UAE

EzyAccounting by Delicate Software has already achieved recognition for its very easy to use Accounting Software in Dubai, UAE. With years of experience in the Financial Accounting Solutions, We have recently launched latest version of our Accounting Software with Tax Invoicing and VAT Reports.

EzyAccounting is a simple accounting software in Dubai, UAE. Anyone can use this accounting software with very little knowledge of accounts. DelicateSoft developed HR and Payroll System, this accounting and inventory software in Dubai.

EzyAccounting Software is designed in order to be user-friendly and intuitive, so that users can add and update information quickly.

Major Modules in EzyAccounting Software:

No implementation requires, simply install in 2 minutes and fill up your company details, setup you vendors, customers, inventory items and start focusing on your business, instead of learning the software.

We encourage business owners and accountants in UAE to contact us for more details on this VAT Accounting Software and arrange demonstration for you.

About Delicate Software Solutions

Delicate Software Solutions is based in Dubai, UAE and our primary business is enterprise software solutions. The company offers VAT ready Accounting Software with Inventory Management, professional solutions for HR Management Payroll System.

Mr. Balbir Singh, Director of Business Development, DelicateSoft, said : “At Delicate Software Solutions, we have confidence in regularly analyzing the status with regards to how companies in UAE, use new software to accomplish time saving, superior and exponential development. With our vital long haul organization and clients in UAE and the current launch of the EzyAccounting – A VAT Accounting Software offering in Dubai, UAE, DelicateSoft plans to give organizations of all sizes with an exact and straightforward answer for deal with their business transaction record management and automatic VAT Reports creation”.

Learn more at: http://www.accounting-software-uae.com