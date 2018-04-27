What to Expect from a Dry Eye Specialist

When you learn that you are suffering from dry eye, your first question is probably regarding the causes that might have led to you dealing with the symptoms that are currently affecting the quality of your life. Despite the fact that this is something you can look up online, you should know that relying on the expertise of a proper Dry Eye Specialist is the right way to go. The same happens if you find out that you might be suffering from cataracts or even glaucoma and could use the professional view of someone like Nika Priest-Allen, MD.

The truth is that there are different types of symptoms that are associated with dry eyes and not all of them can be easily treated. The problem in this case is the fact that we are talking about a chronic syndrome that is not only progressive, but that might end up affecting the quality of your life more than you can imagine. That is one of the reasons why it would be recommended that you ask for the professional opinion of a Dry Eye Specialist that knows what he is talking about.

The sooner you get medical attention that can help with any itchiness, foreign body sensation, light sensitivity, watery eyes and many other issues, the better. That is due to the fact that the right specialist will be able to take a good look and actually tell you if this is your diagnosis or if you are simply dealing with a problem that can be easily solved with some eye drops. You should actually expect the right eye doctor to be thorough when examining you so that no signs of the disease will be missed in the process.

Dry eyes are usually accompanied by inflammation, which means that there are two issues affecting the level of comfort that you are currently being able to experience. Although certain drops can ensure that you no longer feel your eyes dry, you will still have to deal with discomfort. In this case, there are certain solutions that can help you with the inflammation part as well. You should also expect your eye doctor to take care of both problems, not just one of them. What you need to keep in mind is that only a certified eye expert can offer you the best course of treatment.

It would be recommended that you do not switch brands when you need to rely on eye drops because you might encounter some pretty unpleasant side effect. You might want to know that different eye drops actually have different levels of viscosity. But, the higher the viscosity, the more unpleasant it is to use them because you usually have to deal with blurry vision for a short while and even watery eyes. The right doctor will ask you about all of your symptoms, tell you what your options are and recommend proper treatment.

Even if you might have never even consider seeing an eye doctor, this does not mean that you should wait to make an appointment. If you get to the point where you are dealing with blurry vision, you might learn some unpleasant news. Maybe you are not only dealing with dry eye, but are actually affected by something even more serious like glaucoma. This disease can be quite scary because it does not have any early symptoms. Nevertheless, a doctor like Nika Priest-Allen, MD will tell you if you have it and what can be done.

If this is what you are dealing with, you should know that there is no cure when talking about damage to the optic nerve. The only thing that you can do is damage control and the most efficient way of getting on top of the problem would be to see a doctor that specializes in this particular disease. This way, you can get it under control before it gets to the point where blindness is a highly possible outcome. Returning to the dry eye problem, you should consider getting specialized help right now. You will soon realize that this has been the best possible decision you could make!

