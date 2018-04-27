Why Do You Need a Commercial Backup Power Generator?

A 2014 news piece by the Indian Express stated that diesel generators in different capacities and sizes add 90,000 MW to the cumulative industrial and commercial power. The article also highlighted how the diesel generator capacity increases at the rate of 5,000-8,000 MW every year. Another report from 6Wreserach suggests that the Indian diesel generator rental market is set to witness a CAGR of 18% between 2017 and 2023. All these statistics indicate that more numbers of industrial and commercial units in India are fast recognizing the benefits of a backup power generator for business growth. Let’s get familiar to some of the top benefits in this regard.

Dealing with Power Outages

Remember the 2012 power blackout in India, often tagged as the largest power outage in the world history? Power outages in India are common and frequent and it can have a direct and severe impact on your business output and performance. Backup power from generators can help you address the concern to a large extent.

Staying Open, Always

Establishments like healthcare facilities need uninterrupted power to serve the patients. The food and beverage units need it to prevent perishable food items from getting spoiled. Banks, financial institutes and ATMS need t have power backup to ensure all type of financial activities to keep going. In short, backup power generator commercial units keep all types of facilities up and running.

Saving Losses of Many Kinds

Power backup systems guarantee that no data and information is lost by organizations, most of which are IT-enabled these days.

Loss of money is another unpleasant business aspect that backup generators save by keeping appliances like ACs, computers and security systems safe from

malfunctioning.

Without power backup arrangement, a business may incur loss of image which when once lost in front of clients and customers can be difficult to restore.

Leading the Competition

For a business to be ahead in the competition, it is important the critical business activities are carried out without any disruption. Needless to say, power is among the most accountable factors to accomplish this. The continuous power availability is equal to saving a lot of valuable business time which indeed leads to high productivity.

