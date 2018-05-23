Blu-ray Players Market 2017: Company Profiles, Market Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

In this rapidly changing world of technology, blu-ray players market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-quality digital entertainment and growing consumption of video on multiple screens are the major factors driving the growth of blu-ray player market.

As compared to other regions, the Blu-ray Players Market in North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of blu-ray players market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established key players and technical advancements in that region. In addition to this the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices which ultimately provides high speed connectivity and is expected to be a major factor for the growth of blu-ray players market.

The Blu-ray players market is growing rapidly over 15% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 2.4 billion by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Cambridge Audio (U.K.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Group (South Korea)

LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

Philips (Netherlands)

Seiki Digital (U.S.)

Magnavox (U.S.)

Toshiba (Japan)

Hualu (China)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3850

Blu-ray Players Market Segmentation:

The blu-ray players market has been segmented on the basis of component, disc format and application. The disc format segment is further bifurcated into high fidelity pure audio, advanced video coding high definition, 3D and ultra HD. Advanced video coding high definition (AVCHD) is a format for the digital recording and playback of high-definition video which was jointly developed by Sony and Panasonic. It supports a variety of video resolutions and scanning methods. Ultra HD Blu-ray is a new disc format which is incompatible with existing blu-ray players. It supports 60fps 4K UHD video encoded in HEVC with 10-bit HDR and a wider color gamut.

Market Research Analysis:

The global blu-ray players market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others. In the global blu-ray players market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and hence is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Within Asia Pacific, blu-ray players market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand for high quality digital entertainment in countries such as Japan, China and India.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of blu-ray players market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure with the increasing adoption of technology and technological advancements in numerous countries is driving the market growth of blu-ray players market.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of blu-ray players market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in blu-ray players market in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and increasing demand for high end digital entertainment and increasing technological advancements in that region.

Blu-ray Players Market (MRFR) Analysis:

Blu-ray players market can be segmented on the basis of component, disc format and application. The application segment is further bifurcated into consumer electronics, cinema, automobiles and others. Blu-ray player offers various features like video streaming, Wi-Fi capabilities, surround sound, picture adjustability, disc formats, multiple disc capacity, blu-ray player live and few more. This is what makes it perfect for the applications like cinema and consumer electronics. New ultra HD blu-ray discs hold up to 66 GB and 100 GB of data on dual and triple layer discs respectively.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/blu-ray-players-market-3850

Intended Audience:

Technology investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Service providers

Platform vendors

Third party providers

Cloud service providers

Internet service providers

Application service providers

Technology providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com