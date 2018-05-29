Electric motors market Size, Share, Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Strategy | Industry Research Report Forecast to 2022

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Market research future published research report on Global Electric motors market that contains the information from 2018 to 2022. Electric motors market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 4% from 2018 to 2022.

Market Highlights

One of the key drivers for the growth of Electric motors market is the increasing adoption of electric motors in the industrial machinery along with household appliances. The increase in need of more efficient electric motors for achieving efficiency in usage of energy along with cost effectiveness is driving the growth of the market. The electric motors are used in agricultural equipment. The growth of the agricultural sector and the increase in use of motor operated equipment in the agricultural sector is further expected to drive the demand of the electric motors market.

The easy availability of the alternating current power is also leading to the increased use of AC electric motors, thereby driving the growth of the market. The AC electric motor can be manufactured in various sizes ranging from a few watts to thousands of kilowatts, which makes its useful in all types of applications thereby leading to the growth of the market.

Get the sample report for more information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2376

Key Players

BB Group Ltd.

Siemens AG

AMETEK Inc.

ARC Systems Inc.

Brook Crompton Americas

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest market share

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Electric motors market, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growth of the Electric motors market in Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the rapid growth in the agricultural sector. The rapid industrialization and the intense setting up of manufacturing industries which require the use of electric motors of various capacity is expected to drive the market of the electric motors in the region.

Enquiry for this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2376