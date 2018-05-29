Steel Roofing Market 2013 Global Key Manufacturers, Economic Impact, Dynamics & Analysis Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description :
Steel Roofing-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Steel Roofing industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by this report include:
Worldwide and Regional Market Size of Steel Roofing 2013-2017, and development forecast 2018-2023
Main manufacturers/suppliers of Steel Roofing worldwide, with company and product introduction, position in the Steel Roofing market
Market status and development trend of Steel Roofing by types and applications
Cost and profit status of Steel Roofing, and marketing status
Market growth drivers and challenges
The report segments the global Steel Roofing market as:
Global Steel Roofing Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Rest APAC
Latin America
Global Steel Roofing Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2013-2023):
Tiles
Sheets
Others
Global Steel Roofing Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2013-2023; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis)
Residential
Non-Residential
Global Steel Roofing Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Steel Roofing Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):
NCI Building Systems
Kingspan Group
BlueScope Steel Limited
CertainTeed Roofing
Fletcher Building
Headwaters Inc
Nucor Building Systems
Tata Steel
The OmniMax International Inc
Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
McElroy Metal Inc
Safal Group
Carlisle SynTec Systems
Isopan S.p.A.
Firestone Building Products
Drexel Metals Inc
Bilka
Interlock Roofing
ATAS International Inc
Pruszynski Ltd
Future Roof Inc
Chief Industries
Wella
Jinhu Color Aluminum Group
Reed’s Metals Inc
Ideal Roofing Co Ltd
EDCO
Balex Metal Sp
Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company
Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech Co LTD
Table Of Content :
Chapter 1 Overview of Steel Roofing
1.1 Definition of Steel Roofing in This Report
1.2 Commercial Types of Steel Roofing
1.2.1 Tiles
1.2.2 Sheets
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Downstream Application of Steel Roofing
1.3.1 Residential
1.3.2 Non-Residential
1.4 Development History of Steel Roofing
1.5 Market Status and Trend of Steel Roofing 2013-2023
1.5.1 Global Steel Roofing Market Status and Trend 2013-2023
1.5.2 Regional Steel Roofing Market Status and Trend 2013-2023
Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions
2.1 Market Development of Steel Roofing 2013-2017
2.2 Production Market of Steel Roofing by Regions
2.2.1 Production Volume of Steel Roofing by Regions
2.2.2 Production Value of Steel Roofing by Regions
2.3 Demand Market of Steel Roofing by Regions
2.4 Production and Demand Status of Steel Roofing by Regions
2.4.1 Production and Demand Status of Steel Roofing by Regions 2013-2017
2.4.2 Import and Export Status of Steel Roofing by Regions 2013-2017
Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types
3.1 Production Volume of Steel Roofing by Types
3.2 Production Value of Steel Roofing by Types
3.3 Market Forecast of Steel Roofing by Types
Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry
4.1 Demand Volume of Steel Roofing by Downstream Industry
4.2 Market Forecast of Steel Roofing by Downstream Industry
Chapter 5 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Steel Roofing
5.1 Global Economy Situation and Trend Overview
5.2 Steel Roofing Downstream Industry Situation and Trend Overview
Chapter 6 Steel Roofing Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers
6.1 Production Volume of Steel Roofing by Major Manufacturers
6.2 Production Value of Steel Roofing by Major Manufacturers
6.3 Basic Information of Steel Roofing by Major Manufacturers
6.3.1 Headquarters Location and Established Time of Steel Roofing Major Manufacturer
6.3.2 Employees and Revenue Level of Steel Roofing Major Manufacturer
6.4 Market Competition News and Trend
6.4.1 Merger, Consolidation or Acquisition News
6.4.2 Investment or Disinvestment News
6.4.3 New Product Development and Launch
Chapter 7 Steel Roofing Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data
7.1 NCI Building Systems
7.1.1 Company profile
7.1.2 Representative Steel Roofing Product
7.1.3 Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of NCI Building Systems
7.2 Kingspan Group
7.2.1 Company profile
7.2.2 Representative Steel Roofing Product
7.2.3 Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Kingspan Group
7.3 BlueScope Steel Limited
7.3.1 Company profile
7.3.2 Representative Steel Roofing Product
7.3.3 Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of BlueScope Steel Limited
7.4 CertainTeed Roofing
7.4.1 Company profile
7.4.2 Representative Steel Roofing Product
7.4.3 Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of CertainTeed Roofing
7.5 Fletcher Building
7.5.1 Company profile
7.5.2 Representative Steel Roofing Product
7.5.3 Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Fletcher Building
Continued…….
