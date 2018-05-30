Air Core Drilling Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2017-2023

Study on Air Core Drilling Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Air Core Drilling Market by application (fluid drilling, dust drilling, mist drilling, foam drilling, and nitrogen membrane drilling) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Air Core Drilling over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Air Core Drilling Market which includes company profiling of Atlas Copco AB, Allis Chalmers Corp., Archer, Ausdrill Limited, Chicago Pneumatic, Haljohn-San Antonio Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, Baker Hughes Incorporated, and Weatherford International Inc. According to report the global air core drilling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global air core drilling market covers segments such as application, and end user. The application segments include aerated fluid drilling, dust drilling, mist drilling, foam drilling, and nitrogen membrane drilling. On the basis of end user the global air core drilling market is categorized into construction, mining, and oil & gas.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global air core drilling market such as, Atlas Copco AB, Allis Chalmers Corp., Archer, Ausdrill Limited, Chicago Pneumatic, Haljohn-San Antonio Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, Baker Hughes Incorporated, and Weatherford International Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global air core drilling market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of air core drilling market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the air core drilling market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the air core drilling market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Air Core Drilling Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global Air Core Drilling Market

4. Global Air Core Drilling Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Aerated fluid drilling

4.2 Dust drilling

4.3 Mist drilling

4.4 Foam drilling

4.5 Nitrogen membrane drilling

5. Global Air Core Drilling Market by End User 2017 – 2023

5.1 Construction

5.2 Mining

5.3 Oil & Gas

6. Global Air Core Drilling Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Air Core Drilling Market by Application

6.1.2 North America Air Core Drilling Market by End User

6.1.3 North America Air Core Drilling Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Air Core Drilling Market by Application

6.2.2 Europe Air Core Drilling Market by End User

6.2.3 Europe Air Core Drilling Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Air Core Drilling Market by Application

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Air Core Drilling Market by End User

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Air Core Drilling Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Air Core Drilling Market by Application

6.4.2 RoW Air Core Drilling Market by End User

6.4.3 RoW Air Core Drilling Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Atlas Copco AB

7.2 Allis Chalmers Corp.

7.3 Archer

7.4 Ausdrill Limited

7.5 Chicago Pneumatic

7.6 Haljohn-San Antonio Inc.

7.7 Schlumberger Limited

7.8 Halliburton

7.9 Baker Hughes Incorporated

7.10 Weatherford International Inc.

