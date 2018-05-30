Aluminum Trihydrate Market 2018–Share, Growth, Statistics, Key Players Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2023

Market Overview

Aluminum Trihydrate (ATH) is an odorless, white powder obtained from the bauxite through bayer process. ATH is also known as alumina hydrate, aluminum tri-hydroxide, and aluminum hydroxide. It is widely known for its flame retardant, smoke suppression, thermal stability, and arc & track resistance properties. It finds application in various end-use industries such as construction, electrical, automotive, plastic, paper, and paints & coatings among others. ATH is widely used in the production of aluminum and other industrial chemicals such as sodium aluminate, aluminum chloride, and aluminum sulfate owing to versatility and low cost. Its usage is rapidly increasing in the construction, plastic and paper industry due to its flame retardant property. The product demand is surging from the paints & coatings industry as a result of improved viscosity and high gloss. ATH is extensively used in the textile industry owing to rising demand for the waterproof fabrics. The product consumption is expanding in cosmetics and personal care products for functions such as skin protectant and opacifier.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the Global Aluminum Trihydrate Market are Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation, U.S.), Alfa Aesar (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Albemarle Corporation (U.S.), SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan), Alcoa Corporation (U.S.), Aluminium Corporation of China Limited (China), Nabaltec AG (Germany), NALCO (India), and MAL-Hungarian Aluminium Producer and Trading Co.

Market Segmentation

The Global Aluminum Trihydrate Market is segmented into Applications, End-Use Industry and Region.

On the Basis of the Application, the market is segmented into industrial chemicals, caulks & sealants, adhesives, wire & cables, coatings, printing inks, ceramics, and rubber.

Based on the End Use Industry, the Global Aluminum Trihydrate Market is segmented into construction, electrical, automotive, paints & coatings, paper, plastic, textile, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care.

On the Basis of the Region, the Aluminum Trihydrate Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is leading the Aluminum Trihydrate Market due to the rising investment in both residential and commercial construction activities. Initiation of construction projects by the Government of India such as Inland waterways projects is driving the growth of the ATH market in this region. Growing demand for the water-based coatings from the automotive industry is propelling the market growth further.

North America and Europe are expected to bolster the market growth with increasing demand from the major end use industries such as construction, automotive, and paints & coatings among others.

