Amorphous Polyalphaolefin (APAO) Market to Observe Strong Development by 2023

A new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) presents an in-depth insight into the global amorphous polyalphaolefin (APAO) for hot melt market. The report, titled “Amorphous Polyalphaolefin (APAO) for Hot Melt (Homopolymers and Copolymers) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023”, is available for sale on the company’s website. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global amorphous polyalphaolefin (APAO) market.

The report states that the global amorphous polyalphaolefin (APAO) market for hot melt was estimated at US$192.1 mn in 2014 and is expected to be worth US$328.6 mn by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2015 and 2023.

APAO for hot melt adhesives is extensively used for making formulations of adhesives. Therefore, this fairly new class of raw materials is used in industries such as bookbinding, personal hygiene, paper and packaging, product assembly, woodworking, textiles, wires and cables, footwear, asphalt modifiers, and electronics.

According to research analysts, the paper and packaging industry has been the largest consumer of APAO for hot melt adhesives in 2014. However, the report suggests that the personal care industry will be the next big thing in the global amorphous polyalphaolefin (APAO) market for hot melt. The growing automobile industry is expected to offer huge opportunities to the global amorphous polyalphaolefin (APAO) market. In the coming years, the product assembly segment will contribute generous revenue to this market, as a variety of adhesives are used in hotline fixing of car seats, panel laminations, and headlamp assemblies. The only challenge for this market is the fluctuating prices of raw materials. However, this market might have a good chance to expand its horizons if major players try to blend APAO with resins, tackifiers, and wax. Such blending also helps in improving the hot melt properties and process abilities of final adhesives.

Amongst the products, the copolymers segment dominated the global APAO market for hot melt in 2014, in terms of volume. Analysts predict this segment is expected to witness huge growth in the near future, as copolymers offer the greatest strength. Furthermore, the polypropylene-based homopolymers segment is likely to grow at a sturdy rate, but one below the growth rate of the overall market.

As of 2014, the global APAO market for hot melt was consolidated in nature, with the top five players holding a 60% share. Some of the important players in the global APAO for hot melt market are Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Eastman Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller, Bostik S.A., and REXtac, LLC.

