Annual Congress on Neurology and Neuroscience

Its our immense pleasure to welcome participants of all over the world for Annual Congress on Neurology & Neuroscience 2018 with the theme of Unleashing Research Ideas and Exploring the Work on Neurological Diseases which will held on September 20-21, 2018 Prague, Czech Republic.

The conference includes keynote presentations, Poster presentation, Workshops, Oral talks and Exhibitions.

Neurology and Neuroscience 2018 conference will bring more scientists and also many eminent personalities to share their research work, diagnostics and treatments on neurological diseases and this it will be useful for many scientists to develop treatments for the diseases.