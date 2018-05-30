Quenda Hammond Park’s House and Land Packages Create a Tight-Knit Community

Experts note that raising strong children require a strong community. That’s what residents get at Quenda Hammond Park — a lovely home in the midst of a warm, tight-knit neighbourhood.

Quenda Hammond Park makes homeownership a dream within reach. It offers lovely house and land packages in Hammond Park, Perth. The company partners with trusted home builders in the city to construct sturdy yet stylish homes that can accommodate various family sizes and diverse lifestyles.

Moreover, the houses belong to a tight-knit community, where residents can meet new friends and raise a family.

A Community’s Role in Child-Rearing

Raisingchildren.net.au, an Australian parenting website, says that the community is integral to raising a well-rounded child. The extended family and friends strengthen a child’s sense of belonging, while the neighbourhood creates a warm atmosphere and provides opportunities for the child to build skills and follow interests.

A child who is connected to friends and the community feels secure and has people they can go to when they need help, apart from their parents and siblings.

The Community at Quenda Hammond Park

Quenda Hammond Park is a community of choice for rearing well-rounded kids. It provides charming houses and lots in the midst of a close-knit neighbourhood. It also offers beautiful streetscapes, playgrounds and parks that bring community members together.

The houses are nothing short of spacious, and residents can customise them further. They can add patios, pools, game rooms and even home theatres. “Lots that are larger on average than others in the area means Quenda is your home of possibilities,” says its website.

Moreover, the houses are a hop, skip and a jump away from vital institutions like childcare facilities, kindergartens and primary, secondary and tertiary schools. They’re also near fitness clubs, train stations and medical centres. Entertainment is not a problem — Perth boasts various amusement parks, aquatic centres, shopping hubs, bars and restaurants, nature reserves and more.

With elegant, spacious homes and a great community, Quenda Hammond Park is a great place to raise a family.

