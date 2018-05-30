Specialty Paper and Paperboards Market Overview by Key Factors,Scope,Drivers 2024

Specialty Paper and Paperboards Market: Overview

Though there is no set distinction between paper and paperboard, the latter (single- or multi-ply) is normally thicker in comparison. Specialty paper and paperboards require distinct and elite raw materials and have similar applications.

Specialty papers are usually employed in applications with representative values (such as cheques, money, vouchers, and security papers, as well as in packaging (wrapping paper and wallpaper), construction (construction paper, paper engineering, and composite materials) and others (such as litmus paper, blotting paper, and electrical insulation paper).

Specialty paperboards are usually utilized as cardboard boxes for packaging and drawing boards for students in faculties such as the arts, architecture, and engineering and also as sign boards in advertising and hard board covers for books, magazines, and notebooks. They are used to manufacture containers, cartons, and trays employed to serve food as well as store medicines, food, and dairy products.

Specialty Paper and Paperboards Market Trends

Packaging applications hold a major share in the specialty paper and paperboards market, followed by printing and graphics. Consumption has been observed to be related to economic trends (GDP). The industry requires extensive investments, which is why a few prominent players usually dominate the market in a region.

The usage of digital media has increased for marketing and advertising purposes since it offers exposure to a large population and is economical and environment friendly. A major cause of deforestation is the requirement of paper, which can be lessened by using digital media. This can be considered as a constraint for the market for specialty paper and paperboards.

