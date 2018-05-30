Transparent Caching Market Prognosticated To Perceive Accruals With 34% of CAGR; MRFR Unleashes Industry Insights Up To 2023

Market Highlights:

The term transparent caching refers to storing objects in a group for quick access. When a user demands the content, the content is delivered from the nearest cache instead of being directed from the origin or source of the content. By deploying cache technique, content delivery takes less time and helps in obtaining high speed at user’s end. In addition to websites, transparent caching is been deployed in mainstream computing and also in operating systems. Microsoft Corporation launched the first operating system integrated with transparent caching which benefits in accessing the files remotely thereby reducing the retrieval time from the server.

A robust transparent caching system is capable of configuring the amount of disk space which is being utilized by cache and blocking particular types of video files from being cached with respect to file size or format of the file. The deployment of transparent cache in the middle of network core rather than at edge network benefits in delivering files to be offloaded to a dedicated media server for subsequent conversion to adaptive bitrates for adaptive delivery.

Transparent caching is capable of providing more control over the deployed network. It helps the service providers to control the type of content to be cached and to determine how fast the content needs to be accelerated. Transparent caching is capable of navigating the complex web services and protocols automatically.

The market growth in the global transparent caching market is predominantly influenced by the rise in adoption of the internet, demand for improved network bandwidth, and reducing capital expenditures. Furthermore, the increasing demand for quality of experience (QoE) among end-users is fuelling the market growth. However, lack of security issues among delivery providers are expected to hamper the growth.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global Transparent Caching Market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Google Inc.(U.S.), Qwilt (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Ara Networks (South Korea), SuperLumin Networks LLC (U.S.), Kollective Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Brocade Communications System, Inc. (U.S.).

Some of the key innovators are Level 3 Communications, LLC (U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), MARA Systems GmbH (Germany), NTT Communications (Japan), PacNet Services (Canada), SwiftServe (Singapore), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Allot Communications (Israel) and many others.

Segmentation:

The global transparent caching market is segmented into type, component, solution, end-users, and region. On the basis of type, the segment is further classified into transparent video caching & transparent non-video caching. On the basis of component, the segment is further classified into hardware, software, and services. The hardware consists of converged server and switches. The services can be further classified into professional and managed services. On the basis of solution, the segment is further classified into cloud security, media delivery, and web performance optimization. On the basis of end-users, the segment is further classified into telecom operators, internet service providers, government organizations, DTH providers and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global transparent caching market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America is estimated to hold major market share through the forecast period. The presence of major key players in the region and need for improved bandwidth among enterprises are primarily driving the market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth rate during the forecast period. Rising awareness of transparent caching in the developing countries and need for reducing infrastructure costs are primarily driving the market in this region.

Intended Audience:

Government agencies

solutions/services vendors

Internet service providers

Software Developers

Telecom operators

DTH service providers

Testing Firms

