Global Dialysis Equipment Market Research and Analysis, 2017-2022

“Increasing kidney failures and adoption of dialysis equipment in emerging economies will boost the global dialysis equipment market”

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on Global Dialysis Equipment Market. According to OMR analysis, the global dialysis equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period 2017-2022. The market is estimated to show a significant growth due to increasing incidences of kidney failure across the globe. The global dialysis equipment market is segmented into by products which is sub segmented into hemodialysis machine, hemodialysis consumables, by peritoneal dialysis, by continuous replacement therapy systems and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Dialysis machines are used in dialysis process to filter a patient’s blood and remove excess water and waste products in case, the kidneys are damaged, dysfunctional, or missing. The dialysis machine itself act as an artificial kidney. The machine contains plastic tubing, a bundle of hollow fibers and a semipermeable membrane. By dialysis machine the blood is first purified and after filtration, the cleaned blood is returned into the body of the patient. The major factors that will augment the market growth includes rising disposable income, growing awareness and increase in the incidences of diabetes & hypertension. Rising investments in R&D, increasing geriatric population and growing adoption of dialysis over renal transplant will further boost the market.

Among major economies Japan has the largest percentage of geriatric population as 27% of its population is over 65 years in 2016. The incidence of kidney related diseases or kidney failure are quite high in people of age group more than 65 years. In emerging economies such as China, the prevalence of kidney related disease is more prevalent in age group of 18-40, 60-69 & 70+ years respectively. Some other major economies with high percentage of geriatric population are the US (15%), UK (17%), Germany (21%), and Italy (22%). Innovations in portable dialysis systems and wearable kidney devices will increase demand of the dialysis equipment during the forecast period.

On the basis of the geography, the dialysis equipment market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). North American region will be the largest market globally. Countries such as the US and Canada will be the largest contributor in the market. Increasing geriatric population, high prevalence of renal diseases, well developed medical device equipment market and growing diabetes diseases are the major factor that are augmenting the market growth. Significant investment in R&D and cohesive government policies and initiatives are predicted to boost dialysis equipment in North American region. In APAC region, countries like China, India and Japan will contribute significantly into the growth of dialysis market due to cohesive government policies and huge pool of patients suffering from Kidney related diseases. Considerable rise in geriatric population in Japan & China, rising government investment, growing disposable income are some other factors which will increase the market growth. In Europe, countries such as UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy will show a vital growth for this market. Germany, Italy and UK have considerable rise in incidence and prevalence of kidney diseases.