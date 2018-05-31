GLOBAL TO MANAGED SERVICES MARKET RESEARCH REPORT- GLOBAL FORECAST 2022

Illinois, 30 May 2018(News)-To managed services market enable interoperability with connected devices for solving business problems pertaining to operations, technical support, innovation or other verticals. The emergence of new technologies like ZigBee, which work on inexpensive batteries provide comfort in the development of connected devices. Increasing momentum of managed cloud services is one major factor driving the growth of IoT managed services market. Growing inclination towards cost efficient managed services is further fueling the market growth.

The ongoing deployment of LTE and technological advancements in various fields have boosted the number of connected devices. The trend of a high attraction towards connected devices is observed worldwide. Emergence of new applications and advancements in technology in the field of wireless communication and worldwide interoperability for microwave access are increasing the number of connected devices. The IoT managed services market is broadly segmented on the basis of various end users, such as IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail, automotive & transportation, manufacturing, and others.

Key Players:

The key players of IoT managed services market include Accenture Plc. (Ireland), Cisco System Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), AT & T Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Intel Security Group, and Apple Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Global To Managed Services Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022:

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the IoT managed services market

• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the IoT Managed Services market based on Porter’s five forces analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World

• To provide country-level analysis of the market concerning the current market size and prospects

• To provide country-level analysis of the market segment by services, end-user and organization size

Technology Investors:

• Research/Consultancy Firms

• IoT Managed Services Manufacturers

• Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

• Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

• IT service providers

• IoT Technology Vendors

• Network Management Service Providers

• Support & Maintenance Service Providers

• Infrastructure Service Providers

• Government Associations

Key Findings:

• The global IoT managed services market is estimated to reach USD 84.1 billion by 2022.

• By service, network management sub-segment in IoT managed services market accounts for the largest market share and is growing at a 24.35% CAGR, during the forecast period.

• By end user, automotive & transport sub-segment holds the largest market share in 2016, growing at a 26.17% CAGR, during the forecast period.

• By organization size, large enterprises sub-segment holds the largest market share and is growing at a 25.34% CAGR, during the forecast period.

• Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in global IoT managed services market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in the second and third positions, respectively.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

