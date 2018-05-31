Sodium Amide Market Size, Industry Share, Demand, Share, Growth Research Report 2025

Sodium Amide Market: Growing Demand From The Textiles And Pharmaceuticals Industries Is Projected To Drive The Market Growth

Sodium Amide Market Segmentation:

The global sodium amide market is segmented on the basis of applications, end use industry, and region. On the basis of the applications, the market is divided into catalyst, dyes, deprotonating agent, dehydrating agent, and others. The sodium amide is used as a catalyst in synthesis of sodium cyanide and hydrazine. They are further used in the gold extraction and rocket fuel respectively. The synthetically produced indigo dye from sodium amide is the purest form of indigotin with less impurities than the natural indigo, which is driving the market growth to some extent.

Based on the end-use industry, the sodium amide market is segmented into the textile industry, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and others. The textile industry is dominating the market due to rapidly growing demand, limited product range, and subject to rapid obsolescence. Apart from the textiles industry, sodium amide is used as an initiator in most of the pharmaceuticals production. It is one of the prominent ingredients in pesticides and insecticides. The change in agricultural land use pattern demands fertilizer usage for increased productivity and better crop yield, which gives rise to the sodium amide market.

Sodium Amide Competitive Analysis

BASF SE (Germany), Chemos GmbH (Germany), Synbtharo Fine Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Hangzhou Dayangchem (China), Kinbester (China), KHBoddin GmbH (Germany), Natrizen Chemical Pvt Ltd (India), Nansense Labs Ltd (India), Jinxiang Chemical Factory (China) and Hongze Xinxing Chem Co. Ltd (China) among others.

Sodium Amide Regional Analysis

The global sodium amide market is studied for five major regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Within the Asia Pacific, China and India account for a notable share of sodium amide consumption due to rapidly growing dyes and textile industries. Followed by the Asia Pacific, North America and Europe have significant consumption of sodium amide in the coloring of jeans and denim. The growing population plays a key factor in the rising demands for textiles, resulting in the growth of the sodium amide market.

Market Overview:

Sodium amide is an aggressively reactive inorganic compound. It is used primarily in the dye preparation, organic synthesis and in deprotonating of alkynes, weak acids, esters, and ketones. It is also used as a catalyst in synthesis of hydrazine and sodium cyanide. Hydrazine is used as a part of rocket fuel in space exploration, gun propellants and as a precursor to most of the pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and insecticides. Sodium amide is majorly used for the production of indigo dye, which is used in textile coloring. The global textile and apparel market size is likely to reach USD 2.6 trillion by 2025. However, the handling difficulty, extreme reactivity, and environmental hazards are likely to restrain the market growth over the review period.

