Surgical Sutures Market is Expected to Reach Approximately US$2.80 billion by 2025-End

Global Surgical Suture Market: Snapshot

Surgical sutures are products used routinely for wound closure during surgical procedures and form an indispensable part of surgical procedures in almost all medical specialties. Despite the emergence of a variety of advanced wound care products, such as alginate/fiber dressings, skin substitutes, and hydrogel dressings, surgical sutures continue to be used in a wide variety of surgeries such as neurosurgery, plastic surgery, orthopedics surgery, cardiovascular surgery, gynecological surgery, general surgeries, and urological surgery.

Although the easy availability of alternatives has led to a steep decline in the overall usage of surgical sutures in the past few years, their use has remained important owing to the rising prevalence of disorders related with skin, breast, soft tissue, trauma, peripheral vascular surgery, hernias. Moreover, rising aging population and increasing number of musculoskeletal diseases continue to drive the global market for surgical sutures.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/surgical-sutures-market.html

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global surgical sutures market holds an incremental opportunity of US$5,080.1 mn from 2017 to 2025. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% over the said period.

Absorbable Surgical Sutures to Remain Leading Product Type

In terms of product type, the global market for surgical sutures has been segmented in the report into two main categories: absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures. Of these, the segment of absorbable sutures contributes the dominant share of sales and revenue to the global market. The segment accounted for nearly 60% of the global market in 2016 and is expected to hold an equally strong position in the global market throughout the forecast period. The segment witnesses a high level of popularity owing to its benefits such as a lowered risk of wound infection, low price, and higher profit margin.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19172

Non-absorbable sutures are found beneficial in cases where long-term support is required and are most commonly used in specialty fields like cardiovascular surgeries. One of the major drawbacks associated with the use of non-absorbable sutures is the risk of localized side effects induced by some materials. The segment will continue to find usage in specialized applications over the next few years as well.

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Make Asia Pacific Key Market for Surgical Sutures

In terms of geography, North America dominated the global surgical sutures market in 2016, accounting for a nearly 35% of the global market, and is expected to retain its dominance during the report’s forecast period as well. The North America surgical sutures market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% from 2017 to 2025. The dominance of the North America market and its promising future growth prospects are chiefly attributed to the increasing number of surgeries, early adoption of advanced treatment procedures, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and rising number of surgeries.

However, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the most promising CAGR from 2017 to 2025. Growth factors include the increasing level of awareness among people, thriving medical tourism market due to low cost of treatment, and the vast rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases. The growing prevalence of disorders related with stomach, small bowel, esophagus, pancreas, gallbladder and bile ducts, colon, liver, and the thyroid gland are also driving the market for surgical sutures in Asia Pacific. According to American heart association half of the world’s cardiovascular burden is predicted to occur in Asia Pacific in the next few years.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=19172

The vendor landscape is presently highly consolidated but is witnessing the emergence of several domestic players in emerging economies. Some of the leading players operating in the global surgical sutures market are Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic plc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Acelity L.P. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, and ConMed Corporation.