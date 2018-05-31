The Physically Disabled Indian Cricket Team tour of Singapore sees success with a 2-1 win

SINGAPORE/MUMBAI – May 30th, 2018

The Physically Disabled Indian Cricket Team were in Singapore for a 3-Day tournament from 25 th May to 27 th May, 2018 and participated in the prestigious Allan Border Cup for the Physically Challenged 2018, hosted by Allan Border’s son Dean Border.

The Physically Disabled Indian Cricket Team showed great strength & grit by playing against the Singapore Cricket Club, whose players were all abled men. The Indian Team won the tournament with a score of 2-1.

First Day, Physically Disabled Indian Cricket Team won the toss & elected to field. Singapore Cricket Club went to bat first making a score of 153 in 20 overs, Team India won Day 1 by 8 wickets with a final score of 156 in 19.1 overs.

Second Day, Singapore Cricket Club won the toss & elected to bat first, making a score of 179 runs in 25 overs. The Physically Disabled Indian Cricket Team won second day as well by 7 wickets with a total score of 180 runs in 21.1 overs.

Third Day, Physically Disabled Indian Cricket Team won the toss & elected to bat making a score of 154 runs in 20 overs. Singapore Cricket club won the third day by 8 wickets with a total score of 155 runs in 19.5 overs.

Rashid Khan, CEO, Disabled Sporting Society said about the tournament, “We are extremely happy that The Physically Disabled Indian Cricket Team has won the 3-day tournament. The Allan Border Cup for the Physically Challenged 2018 which was hosted by Dean Border, was a great opportunity for our team, as getting support and a chance to compete with abled sportsmen is a big morale booster. We are also very thankful to each & everyone who came forward to support our Indian Team, especially Mr. Brad Hogg & Mr. Mohinder Amarnath.”

Mr. Suvro Joarder, Captain – Physically Disabled Indian Cricket Team “I am over-joyed at this win & feel that this has given all my players a big morale boost. The Team has been very energetic throughout the tournament & the win has proved to us that we ready to go on more international tournaments & get more such wins for our country. A special thank you to

Mr. Dean Border, to have given us this opportunity.”

Mr. Surya Azad, (son of cricketing legend Kirti Azad) Captain – Singapore Cricket Club said, “It was an actual privilege to have played against the Physically Disabled Indian Cricket team & it was an honour to have lost from them. They gave us really good competition and I must admit that disabilities are just in the mind. We hope to have them come play with us in the next tournament too.”

A press conference was also held at Sofitel in BKC, Mumbai before they left with Mr. Rashid Khan – CEO, Disabled Sporting Society, Mr. Haroon Rasheed – Secretary, Disabled Sporting Society, Mr. Suvro Joarder – Captain of the Physically Disabled Indian Cricket Team, Mohinder Amarnath (ex-Indian Cricketer), Mr. Abhishek Jain – ADR Creations and Mr. Hiten Tejwani sitting on the dias.

Disabled Sporting Society

Disabled Sporting Society, established in 2007, are the pioneers in giving a platform to the Physically Disabled Indian Youth & also promoting the Physically Disabled Indian Cricket Team.