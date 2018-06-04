Bioresorbable Polymers Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

Study on Bioresorbable Polymers Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Bioresorbable Polymers Market by product type (proteins, polylactic acid, polyglycolic acid, polycaprolactone, polysaccharides), application (drug delivery, orthopedics, and others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Bioresorbable Polymers over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market which includes company profiling of Foster Corporation, Carbion NV, Evonik Industries AG, KLS Martin, Poly-Med, Sigma-Aldrich, Mar-Lee Companies, LACTEL Absorbable Polymers, Galatea Surgical, and Edge Design Services. . According to the report the Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9 % in terms of value over the period of 2018-2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global bioresorbable polymers market covers segments such as product type, and application. The product type segments include proteins, polylactic acid, polyglycolic acid, polycaprolactone, polysaccharides, and others. On the basis of application the global bioresorbable polymers market is categorized into drug delivery, orthopedics, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bioresorbable polymers market such as, Foster Corporation, Carbion NV, Evonik Industries AG, KLS Martin, Poly-Med, Sigma-Aldrich, Mar-Lee Companies, LACTEL Absorbable Polymers, Galatea Surgical, and Edge Design Services.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global bioresorbable polymers market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of bioresorbable polymers market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the bioresorbable polymers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the bioresorbable polymers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

